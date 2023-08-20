‘I said he should try being sober more often but a week or so later he died’: Sir Michael Parkinson’s pain over pal George Best’s decades of drinking

Chat show king pleaded with former footballer to leave booze behind a week before he died

Parkinson and Best in one of their earliest interviews (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bobby Charlton, Parkinson and Best in the early 1970s (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

Michael Parkinson pleaded with George Best to sober up a week before he died after decades of drinking.

The late chat show king, whose death at 88 was announced on Thursday, started to worship Bestie after he saw him play his first match for Manchester United while covering the team as a young reporter.

He loved having the football legend as a guest at his country home because he always brought along one of his gorgeous girlfriends.

Parkinson recalled in his autobiography how Best’s debut at 17 in a game against West Brom at Old Trafford in September 1963 left him stunned.

He said: “None of us was prepared for what we saw. I wrote at the time that Best had the physique of a toothpick, but the heart of a bull terrier.

“We filmed a story about George, telling of a young soccer player living in digs with 10 sackloads of unopened fan mail threatening to damage the floor of his bedroom.

“It was the birth of the ‘fifth Beatle’, the first ‘rock ‘n’ roll footballer’.”

Best, who died aged 59 in 2005, went on to appear with Michael Caine on one of Parky’s earliest line-ups.

It was the first in more than a dozen appearances on the show.

Parky said: “For the next 10 years or more we were to chronicle George’s sad decline into alcoholism and despair, and similarly we charted Michael Caine’s rise from promising young actor to movie legend and a knighthood.”

The broadcaster wrote a biography of Bestie in which he said one of the most moving chat shows he had ever done was when Bestie appeared with David Beckham on September 22, 2001.

Sir Elton John, Victoria Beckham, Michael Parkinson, David Beckham and George Best on Parkinson in 2001

He added: “[It] was particularly emotive. In the world of football, George was David’s godfather — George, the first rock ‘n’ roll footballer, the original superstar, David then at the very apex of his fame and fortune. George, a recovering alcoholic, David so fit he gleamed with health.

“Most poignantly of all, George, for all his celebrity, earned, at most, two hundred quid a week from soccer, and David was worth millions.

“I first met George when he was on his way to superstardom and at the epicentre of what constituted Manchester’s party scene in the Sixties.

“He wasn’t handsome; he was beautiful — blue-eyed, black-haired and slim as a railing. He was designed for the Sixties. He could have made a living on looks alone but what set him apart and made him special were his gifts as a footballer. He was, and is, the best all-round player I ever saw.

“He had more ways of beating an opponent than could be imagined. He had speed and agility, was two-footed, good in the air and was the most certain finisher of them all.

“Those were his virtues as an attacker. As a defender and creator, he was a fearless tackler and a precise and imaginative distributor of the ball, either long or short.

“So where did it all go wrong? From the start really. The problem of being the first rock ‘n’ roll footballer was that no one knew what was required to protect the athlete from the rock ‘n’ roll life. By the time people came to understand that George needed shielding, it was too late.”

Parky also told how he hosted Best at his house, where he happily played football with the three sons he had with his wife Mary (87).

He said: “Whenever he felt like getting away from his life in a goldfish bowl in Manchester he would come and stay with us.

“He would always bring a mixed bag of balls for my three sons to play with and needed no persuading to arrange a game of soccer with them on the lawn by the river.

“One day Michael, my youngest son, was asked at infants’ school what he did over the weekend. He replied, quite truthfully, that he played football with George Best. He was made to stand in the corner for telling fibs.”

Parky said Best would always be coy about inviting girls to join him during his stays. “Sometimes George would bring a girlfriend with him. He would always ring and ask if he could come down for a few days,” he added.

“When I put the phone down I would count to 10 and it would ring again. ‘Mike, it’s George again. I forgot to mention I’d like to bring a girl with me. Is that okay?’ he would say. I never worked out why he didn’t tell me in the first place.

“On one occasion I thought I would tease him. ‘And what’s this one like, George?’. I said after he had made his request. ‘Oh, you’ll like her, Mike. Tall, slim, blonde hair and great knockers’, he said. ‘George,’ I said, ‘You have just described every girl you ever went out with’.

“One night he went clubbing and the next morning Mary and I were in the kitchen when a pretty girl, dressed as if she was on her way to Ascot, suddenly appeared. She said she had met George at Tramps and hoped we didn’t mind that he brought her home.”

Parky said Bestie never refused his requests to turn up at charity events, and told how one of his last appearances at one led to him begging the ex-footballer to stop drinking.

He added: “When Nick, my son, opened his gastropub, the Royal Oak in Paley Street, George came down and we decorated a corner with a photograph of George and David Beckham at the Parkinson Show.

“Many of Nick’s customers have a soft spot for Manchester United, and every year the old boys, mainly the team George played in, would come down and have a charity dinner.

“One day a sponsor said he would give an extra £10,000 to charity if I could persuade George to turn up. I called him, and, typically, he said yes. In all the years I knew him he never refused a charity request, nor did he ever let me down.

“He wasn’t drinking at the time because he had lately been confined to hospital with his liver problems.

“He had never been to a reunion and he had a wonderful time. All his friends were delighted to see him and all were unequivocal in their opinion he was the greatest of them all.

“The next day he called to say he’d had the best evening for years.

“I said he should try being sober more often. He told me to f**k off, but pleasantly.

“I said to Mary that maybe George was going to stop drinking, that maybe he would recover and save himself.

“A week or so later he was taken to hospital and shortly thereafter died.”

Parky added about treasuring a photo of Bestie and Becks, and about how he thought of the football icon every day: “The picture of George and David still hangs in the Royal Oak and he is never far from my thoughts.

“He left us too soon and I still miss him.”