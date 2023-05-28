‘I wore my crown and had a packet of Tayto’: Kaitlyn Clarke on her whirlwind week as new Miss NI

Photoshoots, fundraisers and munching Tayto crisps all in day’s work for beauty queen

Kaitlyn has been living the high life since her win

Kaitlyn Clarke was crowned Miss Northern Ireland at a glittering event at the Europa Hotel on Monday

Kaitlyn is an ambassador for the NI Hospice

Beauty queen Kaitlyn Clarke has spoken of her ‘whirlwind’ week as Miss Northern Ireland, during which she picked up the keys to a shiny new sports car and had an offer from Tayto crisps.

The marketing professional (27) saw off stiff competition to snatch the crown as Miss NI at a glitzy bash in Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

The former primary school teacher from Belfast succeeded 2022 champ Daria Gapska on Monday night and has been living the high life since, despite going straight back to work.

Kaitlyn wearing her crown

“It’s been an amazing experience since I won,” she told Sunday Life. “It was a whirlwind of interviews the following day, but I am a talker so it was a lot of fun.

“I was very excited and comfortable just to chat to everyone about the experience. That was great, but the day after that it was back to work.

“The guys at work were just brilliant. They decorated the office with balloons and confetti, and we all got a big Starbucks order to celebrate — coffee, buns, the full works.

“Although I was back to work pretty quickly, I did have time to enjoy the glamour.”

Kaitlyn returning to work

“The girls all stay at the Europa for the entire weekend before the show, but the winner gets an overnight stay in the Clinton Suite.

“It’s beautifully furnished, very modern and lush, with a gorgeous marble bathroom filled with brushed gold taps and everything.

“Of course it has the signature Hastings Hotel duck waiting for you on the side of the bath as well, and on the wall there are two hand-signed letters from Bill Clinton himself."

Kaitlyn with her sister, nan and mum

“The next morning, I got my breakfast up to the room and got my hair done. I was treated like a queen. Like a president, in fact.

“I got to stay there in the most beautiful suite on the night of the event. But mind you, by the time I’d done all my photos, seen my family and spoken to the sponsors, I didn’t get up there until about 2.30am.

“It was so lovely, though, very luxurious and glamorous, but everybody has been laughing at me because when I got into the room I took my make-up off, took my hair extensions out, put my robe and crown on and had a packet of Tayto cheese and onion.

“I sat on the bed and thought, ‘How much more Northern Irish could I get than be sitting here wearing the Miss NI crown in one of our most famous hotels and eating a packet of Tayto?’.

“It’s great actually. They have reached out and offered to send me a full box.”

Kaitlyn in the Europa

The spoils of victory for Ms Clarke turned out to be more than a night in a fancy hotel room and a box of crisps, however, as the winner of Miss NI also gets to drive away a brand new Audi A1.

“I keep looking at it parked outside my house and thinking, ‘Ach there’s the Miss Northern Ireland car’ and then I realise that it’s mine.”

As winner of the coveted title, Kaitlyn will get to represent Northern Ireland at the 72nd Miss World pageant, in the United Arab Emirates in December.

She was closely followed at Monday’s beauty pageant by first runner-up Molly Rodgers (21), a student from Limavady, and second runner-up Evie Judge (17), from Portadown.

Kaitlyn Clarke was crowned Miss Northern Ireland at a glittering event at the Europa Hotel on Monday

Despite the glitz and glamour of winning a revamped Miss NI — this year stripped of the swimwear section — Kaitlyn was keen to get back to her day job and get to grips with her new role as an ambassador.

She added: “I’ve been working flat out, doing photoshoots and schedules for clients in the office, getting stuck in again.

“I have a lot opportunities as Miss NI now. I’m very lucky to be an ambassador for the NI Hospice. It’s amazing to be able to help raise money for them.

“Alongside that there are some lovely events coming up.

"People keep asking me what I have to do [as Miss NI]. I tell them I don’t ‘have’ to do anything, I ‘get’ to do everything.

“I get to visit a lot of different people across the country in a lot of different scenarios, and that’s the thing I’m looking forward to most.

“I’m a people person, so I like to get stuck in and get a chat and a cuppa and get to know as many people as I can. I love finding out what makes others tick.”

Kaitlyn winning her title

Miss NI 2023 marked the first time the swimwear portion of the final had been cut from the programme since the event’s inception in 1980.

The move by director Victoria Withers was made in a bid to modernise the competition.

“I have girls entering the contest who are working as engineers or in cancer research, girls who have really strong personalities and who want to use the platform to do good work or help other people, but too often all that is overlooked,” she told Local Women magazine.

“In recent years, the spotlight has solely been on the swimwear section.

“It’s the number one issue the press want to talk about.

“I understand that and, in a way, I feel my hand has been forced, but I can’t let something that is considered controversial take away from the competition and what it is really about.”