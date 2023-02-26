Irish Goodbye stars paint town red after Bafta win: ‘We were happy to do it for Belfast’

Cast and crew party into the wee hours after wining Bafta

There was no such thing as an Irish exit from the winners of the best short film at last Sunday’s EE Bafta Awards.

Tom Berkeley and Ross White, the Belfast writer and director of An Irish Goodbye, were happily saying hello to the free bar and partying into the early hours with fellow nominees.

The film, which tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death, was shot in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield.

Speaking to Showbiz Life at the afterparty, Tom said: “We were happy to do it for Belfast.

“It’s all a bit much, really. It’s very surreal. We are a really long way from Templepatrick, where we shot this film on a farm up to our knees in the proverbial. It really came home for us.”

Ross added: “We are certainly enjoying tonight. Tom and I are now looking forward to our new debut feature, and we have got one more short film that’s coming out later this year.

“After that, it will be time to get back to the writing desk and get to it.”

The pair posed in a photobooth alongside star James Martin, who played Lorcan in the film, and Semus O’Hara, who played Turlough.

Speaking backstage, James, who had spent the previous evening hanging out with Colin Farrell, said: “Colin is really nice. We had a good chat. My favourite bit was when I was lying on the ground. I made that bit funny. I was actually afraid of snoring. It was really great.”

The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell alongside An Irish Goodbye actor James Martin

Seamus added: “I think my favourite bit of the film was the rave. We had a rave with our deceased mother’s ashes and it was profound.”

Tom joked: “It was in the film for three seconds, and I think the actual rushes were about 25 minutes. We got carried away.”

The pair didn’t forget to thank their own mothers when collecting their award in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales, but Tom said his mum would like to keep hold of the famous gold mask trophy.

He added: “I don’t know where I’ll keep this. I reckon my mum is going to take it right out of my hands.”

Ross said: “I don’t know how we will get it through airport security back to Belfast. It’s hand luggage only.”

James Martin in An Irish Goodbye

They are now thinking of jetting off to Hollywood next month where they are in the running to bring home an Oscar.

Tom said: “We are very fortunate to be up for the award.

“These are the things you dream about.”

Ross said that it was “ridiculous” that so many of the nominees at the Oscars and the Bafats were Irish.

He added: “One step at the time. It’s been a remarkable year for Irish film and the talent on display across all of that.

“We are a very small part of what has been a massive year [for Ireland].

“A quarter of the nominees in the acting categories are Irish, so it is ridiculous. We are so honoured to be representing Northern Ireland.

“It means a lot for us. It’s the world’s smallest cultural superpower. To see these Irish talent being represented in this way fills us with pride.”