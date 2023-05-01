Irish wolfhound Seamus to steal the show in King Charles’ Coronation documentary

The Irish Guards regimental mascot is the star of a new BBC show about the family firm making the ceremonial uniforms for King Charles’ Coronation.

Irish wolfhound Seamus, officially named Turlough Mor, will appear in all his finery in Coronation Tailors: Fit For A King on BBC Two and iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday.

The programme, from Co Down’s Waddell Media, sees the Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant go behind the scenes at the Kashket family firm in London.

Irish Guard Major Robbie Wilmont

As well as discovering the skill and craftmanship required to create these unique garments, Patrick also meets some of the men and women of the armed forces who will wear them, including Irish Guard, Major Robbie Wilmont from Bushmills.

He also sees first-hand the passion of the hard-working staff as they battle against time to alter hundreds of existing uniforms to include the King’s new cypher along with shiny new buttons bearing the letters ‘CR’.