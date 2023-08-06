‘It’s an album about time – past, present and future’: Snow Patrol hard at work on new music

Lightbody days dad’s death influenced approach to record

The 47-year-old, who is working on the follow-up to 2019’s Wildness with the rest of the band, said the death of his dad Jack in 2019 after a battle with dementia had influenced his approach to the new record.

He told BBC Radio Ulster presenter and Sunday Life columnist Ralph McLean: “We are in the middle of the next album and it’s going really well. It’s an album about time — past, present and future — and how I’m looking back on the last 10 years of my life.

“I guess some of that is coming to terms with the death of my father and a lot of family stuff that has happened in the last while.

“Everything seems to happen at once, and it’s sort of cataclysmic events that happen at the same time, and I guess the album is dealing with that.

“There’s a lot of the old themes as well, like love, the breaking of love, family, home, fear and joy... all those things.

“I think time is a big theme throughout the record and trying to figure out a way in my own life of living for now rather than being stuck in the past or worried about the future.

“Obviously everyone goes through these things, so it is sort of a collective experience — you draw on the experiences of your close friends and family. It doesn’t have to be a solitary experience. it can be a communal experience [that brings] people together. It doesn’t have to separate and divide us.

“I think that probably another theme is the communion of grief or love. They are both things that draw us together. They don’t have to be so solitary and devastating.”

Gary wrote the song Soon as a supportive message to his dad, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, as well as mentioning him in I Think of Home and Lifening.

He said: “I’ve written a lot of songs about my dad, and my mum [Lynne] goes, ‘Why don’t you write any songs about me?’

“I think I always had a complicated relationship with my dad. We disagreed on a lot of things and argued well into my 30s. I feel this nagging guilt that I didn’t wise up sooner.

“He was conservative and I was a liberal — a ‘pinko liberal nutjob’, as he would call me. We were chalk and cheese, so that relationship is always going to be something I’m going to struggle more to figure out.”

