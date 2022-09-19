James Nesbitt: I’ve waited 20 years for Bloodlands role

Actor is long-time fan of Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio

James Nesbitt has been trying to team up with Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio for 20 years.

The Coleraine actor, who made a cameo in the last series of the BBC One police drama, was thrilled when they finally got to work together on Bloodlands, which returned to our screens on Sunday night.

He said: “My history with Jed is I’ve been a fan of his for very long time. And it’s not often I say I’m a fan of anyone, particularly in my business.

“Of course when I started Cold Feet with Helen Baxendale, she had appeared in Cardiac Arrest. And right from then, I was always eager, along with the nation to watch the development of Jed’s skills and the widening of his range. As an actor, it felt that I was drawn towards it so much.

“I’ve been working a very long time and the more time passes the more you want to work with the people who have kind of lasted as long as you and who might set you new challenges.

“We met funnily enough at the party of Lennie James, although I knew Jed when I filmed Jekyll and I said ‘look I’m desperate to work with you’ and then out of the blue a few years ago, the original script for this.”

It was a no brainer for the 57-year-old to accept the part of Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick, aka the infamous serial killer Goliath, because it allows him to get to work back at home.

He explained: “I am very much an actor who is drawn to work in Northern Ireland. And I think different actors have different opinions on that.

“But I always go back a lot of the time to Bloody Sunday when Paul Greengrass used to say that ‘For a Northern Irish actor tackling the Troubles is kind of their King Lear in a way’. It’s kind of their thing there and there’s a responsibility and this seemed to embody everything and it had the thrilling aspect of cat and mouse.

“And it’s someone who at his core was a good side of an evolving Northern Ireland and trying to move on from the Troubles. Someone who had to do some terrible things for what he thought was in the cause of right and peace.

“It was just wonderful to be so grounded in the environment, because I think it also becomes a character in our show.”

Bloodlands is on BBC One on Sunday nights