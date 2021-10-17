Jamie Dornan reveals how he altered accent for Ken Branagh’s Belfast

He was mocked online about whether he could do the accent of Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast but in fact Jamie Dornan is having the last laugh — as he actually does alter his voice for the role.

The Holywood actor who has previously used an American and Southern Irish accent in films explained: “I am doing an accent in this, very slightly. Caitriona Balfe and I were chatting about this earlier and I don’t think she even noticed.

“I sort of ramped up my working-class Belfast accent more than my very middle-class privileged Belfast accent where I am actually from, so it’s very slight and it’s not something I have to really think hard about, which is a nice sort of rest.”

Jamie and Jude with Caitriona Balfe

Speaking at the glitzy red carpet premiere of the film at the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank on Tuesday, Jamie described why the film was so important to him: “It’s incredibly emotional. These are my people and this is a place and no matter where I live in the world I always call home. People in Belfast are my favourite people in the world and it resonated with me in so many massive ways and was cathartic for me. As it was for Ken too, to be not only writing it and filming it and releasing it and so far getting a very nice reception.

“It has been going on that journey with him and seeing how much it means to him and that has been a beautiful part of this whole journey and essentially it is his story but in a way it’s all of our stories and I was born into the middle of this war and seeing how it affected real good hard working people in Belfast is really important.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh with Jamie Dornan

The 39-year-old actor also shows off his singing abilities again in this film. The actor, who is married to musician Amelia Warner, has previously sang in Wild Mountain Thyme as well as Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar. He was also in a band called Sons of Jim with his schoolfriend David Alexander.

“I think I’ve sang in the last five things I’ve done and it’s becoming a habit. I’m okay with it but I’m worried that it’s going to become something that’s really out of control and I’m never gonna do straight acting again without taking a mic! But it’s great fun and we will see what happens with more musicals . It will be a while for the next album... i.e never.”

Jamie, who previously starred as Christian Grey alongside Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey also added how nice it was to catch up with her at various film festivals while she is promoting her new film, The Lost Daughter. He added: “It’s really nice and we both went through this mad journey together and things couldn’t be more different than the work we are doing now. I haven’t had the chance to see her film but I’ll get to it. We are proud of each other.”