Jamie Dornan’s daughters ‘obsessed’ with his singing in films

Belfast star’s girls love his film voice but youngest can’t grasp he’s an actor

Jamie Dornan performs at the after-party for the premiere of Belfast in LA in November

Jamie Dornan’s daughters are obsessed with his singing in films — but his youngest girl cannot yet grasp the concept of him being an actor.

The star (39) said all three of his girls are particularly fixated on a scene in Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar in which he serenades a seagull and frolics on a beach.

Holywood native Jamie said about his children Dulcie (8), Elva (5) and Alberta (2) — who he shares with his wife of nearly nine years, film composer Amelia Warner (39) — “They’ve watched Barb and Star. When I say they watch it, I mean they mostly just watch my song.

“That’s what they’re obsessed with. Even the two-year-old is obsessed with that and wants to watch that all the time. So that’s on our most-watched YouTube playlist, probably.”

He added his girls’ other fixation on his voice role in Trolls led to him begging studio Universal to give him a part in Trolls World Tour.

Jamie Dornan's eldest daughters, Dulcie and Elva, watching TV

But Jamie said his appearance has confused little Alberta as she cannot yet grasp the concept of him being on film.

He added: “Their obsession with Trolls was so real that I pleaded with Universal to let me be in Trolls World Tour, which I did a small part in. So that was very exciting for the kids to have daddy in that. And just recently I walked in on our five-year-old trying to explain that to our two-year-old. She had sort of paused Trolls World Tour at the point when my character would come in.

“And she was trying to explain to the two-year-old that who she was about to see and hear was actually daddy. But the two-year-old, her mind wasn’t really ready for that sort of information. It was too high concept for her.

“And then I sat with them whilst my part was on and was like going, ‘That’s daddy.’ And she just wasn’t getting it. So there’s work to be done there.”

Jamie said he doesn’t think his girls are ready to watch him star as Pa in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Troubles-era film, Belfast.

Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan as Pa in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast

But he added he can’t wait until they are old enough to see the Oscar-tipped movie as it is so close to his heart.

He said: “That’s where I’m from. It’s so personal for so many different reasons to me and would be to my family.

“I think for my kids too, this understanding of that movie because daddy’s been talking about it for a very long time and daddy’s always going off to his office to do press for this movie. And they’re like, ‘Why do people want to talk about this movie more than anything else you’ve done?’

“They were very aware and I think that’s because our lead is a nine-year-old boy. That’s really exciting to them because when I was filming, he would make these videos, and I’d show them to my girls and stuff so they have a connection to that.

“And because of the praise it’s getting, it’s a good one to be showing the kids at some stage. I’ll look forward to that day.”