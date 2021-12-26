Jamie Dornan’s tour de force... how The Tourist star keeps himself in shape to perform his own stunts

Jamie Dornan keeps himself in good shape so he can do the stunts himself when filming.

The 39-year-old Holywood actor returns to our screens on New Year’s Day in BBC One drama, The Tourist in which he plays a mysterious man who has lost his memory but realises someone is trying to kill him and he’s no idea why.

Speaking about filming the show in the Australian outback, he said: “It has been physical! That is something I like to think that I have in my wheelhouse still in my 40th year on this earth, and I’d like to think I can keep doing that for as long as they’ll let me. I still back myself as being able to achieve a lot of stuff physically and I want to do that while I still have that capability. But we’ve had an incredible stunt team on this and always felt really safe, but I’ve just probably wanted to do a little bit more than they let me!”

Jamie brought his family, Amelia Warner and daughters, Dulcie, Elva and Alberta to Adelaide, South Australia for five months to film the show.

“It was the longest show I have ever done in my life so it was a huge commitment. I had very little time off, so it was very extreme but I loved it. I’m not going away from family. I have a two-week rule. They came with me for every step of it. My kids went to school. It was marvellous. It was our eldest daughter’s eighth birthday recently and she spent an hour and a half on Zoom with her Aussie mates at 8am.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin with Jamie Dornan in The Tourist

Reflecting on what made the script so compelling, the actor, whose film Belfast is released next month, said: “It’s just mad! There are so many threads in this journey. With the premise of the script being this guy who’s lost his memory and is trying to piece everything together, everything’s being revealed to him at the same time that it’s being revealed to the audience.

“That keeps you intrigued, and I was drawn to that sense of someone who’s grappling with what the truth is and trying to find out answers.

“I think we’re all trying to do that as we stumble through life anyway, but this is on a much more heightened scale.

“The humour of it too, that’s something that was a big draw for me – finding something that marries dark humour and quite extreme drama too. It’s not often you get scripts that have all of that in one.”

The Tourist is on BBC One on January 1 with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer.