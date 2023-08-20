Jamie-Lee O’Donnell: Women can be every bit as funny as men

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell thinks being born in the Maiden City helped her understand women could be every bit as funny as men.

The Derry Girls star, who played Michelle Mallon in the comedy, said having women in positions of power in Northern Ireland helped girls see they could rise to the top.

She told the new issue of Stellar Magazine: “I think being from the North is a wee bit different.

“Obviously, misogyny exists, but I don’t think it was at the same level as other places. I think women were very much at the top of the table.

“Particularly because of the Troubles, there was a real pull-together of communities.

“We had a lot of young women that were representing us in Parliament and things like that.

“I grew up knowing women are hilarious. There was a lot of respect.

“Even as a young girl, if I had something to say, I was always listened to. If I said something funny, [people] laughed.

“That’s the way Derry women are, even at that age — opinionated, loud, intelligent, funny, political. I think where there is trauma there is comedy, and that’s the silver lining.

“With us being able to do that with [Derry Girls writer] Lisa McGee it didn’t feel like we were doing anything big. Obviously on the outside it is.”

While the massively popular sitcom came to an end last year, Jamie doesn’t feel she’s had enough time to reflect on its legacy.

(L-R) Leah O'Rourke, Tara Lynne O'Neill, Art Campion, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, guest and Kathy Kiera Clarke attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards

The 36-year-old, who will be appearing in the second series of the Channel 4 prison drama Screw, explained: “I don’t think I’m far enough away from it to realise how amazing and impactful it will be.

“I’m so proud of it. I’ve never been prouder of anything in my life work-wise, especially that last episode and the reflection of my community. But I don’t think I’m at the point where I can fully grasp the impact.”

Jamie-Lee, who grew up in a working-class area, was open about the barriers poorer people face when trying to pursue acting as a career.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell attends the art'otel London Battersea Power Station launch event

She said: “I do think more should be done for people from less financially secure backgrounds to come into the arts and feel comfortable and welcome. Like, it’s their right to be there because it’s everybody’s right.

“Working-class people are massively under-represented, even though our stories are told and people make money off our stories over and over again.

“But we’re not represented [in terms of] getting employed and paid. That’s still a big problem.

“Things are shifting slightly, and that’s good, but there is still a long way to go.

“I can say from my own experience that it was really difficult.

“I didn’t see people from my background do it a lot.”

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell on the cover of Stellar Magazine

