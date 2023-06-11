Janet Devlin enjoys bucket-list trip to Irwin family zoo while on tour with Russell Crowe in Australia

NI star’s joy at getting up close to koalas and kangaroos while on tour with Russell Crowe

The X Factor star Janet Devlin has realised a childhood dream Down Under by meeting the family of beloved late wildlife expert Steve Irwin — and hugging a koala bear.

The songstress (28) is currently on tour in Australia with Hollywood megastar Russell Crowe and his band, The Gentlemen Barbers.

The talented pair have struck up a friendship while touring, with Crowe helping the Co Tyrone musician tick off bucket-list experiences while in Oz.

Among them was a trip to the Irwin family’s zoo near Brisbane to meet some of the animals and play a gig, an experience which left Janet full of child-like joy.

World-renowned wildlife expert Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

The ray’s barb pierced him through the heart and the footage of the incident is thought to be the only known recording of a stingray causing a human fatality.

His family, including widow Terri, son Robert and daughter Bindi, continue his work at their family-owned Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Terri Irwin, Robert Irwin and Janet Devlin

“I’m truly the luckiest girl alive,” Janet told Sunday Life: “Oh my god, it outlived any of my expectations, it was pretty mind-blowing and I didn’t even get to see all of the zoo.

“My guitar player and I went to Kangaroo Heaven beside the Croco-seum, I love the names, to try and get close to a kangaroo.

“We were feeding them and petting them, it was magical. I never thought I’d get that bloody close to a kangaroo. So that was cool.

“Then we went and did the show which was insane, luckily I didn’t know that the Irwins were watching, otherwise I would have been so nervous.

“They were great, I met them just before I went on. Russell called them over to introduce me and I was a bit stunned.

“Terri (Steve’s widow) said she knew I wanted to meet someone and later in the day she introduced me to this koala and I thought I was going to pee my pants.

“I just couldn’t believe it.

“That was after the gig and we were on a time constraint because they’re only awake for a certain amount of time each day.

“I was freaking out because God bless Russell — he was greeting fans and taking selfies while I was like ‘Come on Russell please I don’t want to miss the koala.’

“I got to hold two of them and it was unbelievable. When I posted them online my followers kept saying it’s the happiest they’d ever seen me. That’s all it takes I guess.”

Janet Devlin with a koala bear at the Irwin family zoo in Australia

While touring with the Gladiator actor Janet, from the village of Gortin, near Omagh, has been sampling many of Australia’s exotic wonders including horse-riding in the outback.

After watching the Irwin family in action she was full of praise for their efforts to continue Steve’s legacy.

She continued: “The inner child in me is just absolutely overwhelmed with how amazing it was.

“I genuinely don’t have words for how much gratitude I have. I will admit I did get a bit teary-eyed a few times.

“Be it from the memories of Steve or just how surreal the entire day was. The Irwin family are a blessing to the world and everything they do for it.

“I was a big fan of Steve as a child, I used to watch his show every day it was on — me and my friends were so obsessed with it like most kids my age were.

“I posted about being here on my Facebook and so many people said how it reminded them of their childhoods so I must have been the right age at the right time for that show, it was huge. When we got to the zoo there were these big billboard cut-outs of Steve and I started getting teary-eyed and when I looked across at my guitarist he was the same.

“We got to see Rob put on the performance with the crocs and do his thing with the whole family which is super rare to have Terri, Rob and Bindi all there at once.

“It was a massive honour to watch them do what they do best, it was so surreal because Rob is so much like his father in all the best ways."

Steve Irwin poses at Australia Zoo on August 6, 2003

“They are genuinely so lovely and kind, they thanked me for performing but the pleasure was mine.

“What a guy and what a sad end for Steve but I was talking to Terri and Rob about it and they both told me he’s not gone because his spirit lives on in the zoo.

“I’m quite a spiritual person and I understand not everyone is, but you do feel his energy in that zoo — it’s so true.

“Anyone who is travelling to Australia has to make their way out there, even though it’s a bit of a trek to get to, it’s worth every penny to get there.

“I would like to thank them so much for everything, not to mention Russell for making it all happen and for believing in me enough to take me on this tour.

“I’ll cherish these memories forever.”

Janet Devlin in Australia with Oscar winner Russell Crowe

Janet, who represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2019 and placed fifth in X-Factor in 2011, has been touring Australia with Russell Crowe for months but is due to return to Ireland tomorrow.

She added: “I leave tomorrow but the tour is heading off to Europe and they’re going to do a few shows out there which I’m sure will be great.

“I played the Sydney Opera House on Friday so that was amazing, another bucket list item confirmed.

“I’ve had such a great time.”