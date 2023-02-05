Janet Devlin: How Ed Sheeran helped me open for Russell Crowe’s band in Oz

Tyrone singer on her time with Gladiator star Down Under

Former X Factor star Janet Devlin has revealed how a tweet from Ed Sheeran led to her performing with Russell Crowe and riding his horses in the Australian outback.

The 28-year-old played two gigs with the actor’s band, The Gentleman Barbers, Down Under last month after Sheeran shared a video of her covering his song Bad Habits.

The Co Tyrone singer told Sunday Life: “It’s Ed Sheeran’s fault. He and Russell are friends and he posted a video of me covering Bad Habits which Russell saw and liked it, he also quote tweeted it with just the caption ‘yeah’.

“Then the next day he followed me and starting tweeting out my music, which was surreal. I thought that was the end of it, but then a while later he reached out to see if he could book me for a gig in Dublin when he was on set.

“That fell through due to other commitments and I thought that was the chance gone, but then right before Christmas he asked if I could do these gigs out in Australia.

“Obviously I said yes and I had to organise a visa, which was fine, but he had started tweeting about the gigs and the posters had my name on them before I’d got it approved, which was a bit nerve-wracking.

“It came through eventually so it was all good in the end and my piano player and I went out and did the two shows. It was amazing.”

Janet shot to fame at just 16 when she appeared on The X Factor in 2011 and has gone on to build a successful career as a singer-songwriter.

She said she was grateful to Sheeran for getting her a gig with Gladiator star Crowe.

She added: “I thanked Ed on social media. I told Russell to thank him for me too.

“I joked with him that the longer I don’t meet Ed the funnier it is because we have so many mutual friends, but also I have got a fair few gigs out of covering his songs.

“This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened. I got a gig on the back of a cover of I See Fire, so the longer I go without meeting him the funnier it gets for me.”

Janet said she was extremely nervous about the prospect of performing alongside the Oscar winner.

Despite her jitters, the Gortin woman said the pair had a great time hanging out after the shows, with Crowe even generous enough to let her ride one of his horses in the outback.

She revealed: “The first night I was absolutely petrified, I was so shaky. Luckily after 12 years I’m good at hiding it, so I don’t think the audience noticed, but I was terrified.

“The second night was grand, the audience were great, and it was class. Thankfully for me Russell couldn’t watch the gig, he could only listen from the dressing room.

“That made it easier because I knew that he couldn’t just walk into the audience because he was stuck in the dressing room. We had a day off after that which was fun, we had dinner together and he let me take out one of his horses which was pretty cool, it’s a skill I’m glad I have.

“So I went for a horse ride in the bush which was fun and we just hung out for a little bit.

“I was worried about spending time with him because sometimes nerves make me too quiet or too loud, I was nervous it would kill the vibe, but it was grand.

“I found him so lovely, he has a natural charisma and you can’t help but listen to him when he talks.

“People think he just does the music for the craic, but he’s genuinely a very talented musician and singer.

“Off screen he is very commanding of the room, he has such a natural presence, you can’t not listen to him.

“He’s way more talented than I think people give him credit for in the music scene, he’s not just a performer, he writes too.

“He’s one of those annoying people who’s good at everything.”

Alongside a hectic January which involved 16 flights in 26 days and just four days in Ireland, Janet still found time to raise awareness during dry January while she works on a new album in Nashville, Tennessee.

She said: “I get a lot of hate for being an open alcoholic but it’s chill, and for the most part people are really lovely. It seems to help people which is all I want, when it comes to doing speeches and talks I always do them where possible because I believe in helping others as much as I can.

“I’ve been out about everything, the alcoholism, the eating disorders, the anorexia and the self harm.

“I’ve been that way in order to try to spread hope.”

Speaking about the negative feedback she sometimes receives, the musician described it as “part and parcel” of being a high-profile person.

She added: “There’s nothing people can say to me which is any worse than what I’ve said to myself.

“Good luck to anyone who thinks that they can genuinely hurt my feelings. People who spend time on the internet being nasty to others are obviously not in a good place themselves.”