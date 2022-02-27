Jimmy Nesbitt chianti wait to release his own wine

Nesbitt would love to splash out on vineyard

Jimmy Nesbitt wants to follow in the footsteps of celebrities like Phillip Schofield, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Graham Norton by releasing his own wine.

The Ballymena star (57) was inspired by his daughter Peggy’s boyfriend Barney, who toyed with creating a tequila range.

Jimmy, who is currently filming the second series of Bloodlands, explained: “I don’t drink many spirits — I’m too busy drinking wine — but I love tequila on ice.

“Tequila is a bit like gin. Gin’s very easy to make, but there are so many people who have taken up their own tequila companies.

“My daughter’s boyfriend Barney was developing a tequila brand himself. He was starting to develop a tequila brand.

“He’s not doing that now [but] he went out to Mexico and met all the farmers. His was going to be great, but it seems to be the thing to do now. Lee Westwood’s got a whiskey and Shane Warne’s got a gin.

“I’d love to do wine. My best mate Alan Harton and I want to buy somewhere in Spain. Somewhere in rural Spain, away from all the Brits and Irish and stuff like that.

“He found [a place] recently in Andalucia, I think. It had its own vineyard — a working vineyard — and it wasn’t that much money.

“We didn’t get a chance to go out there and look at it and buy it, and then it had gone.

“[I just like] the idea of two old Irish men with help making their own wine.

“My favourite wine is probably a good merlot, or a good white burgundy.

“There was a fantastic wine that got me through lockdown. It was from Asda and it was called Limoux and it was not expensive at all. Wherever my mates were living, those Asdas sold out of them.

“Supermarkets do really great wines. There’s also a great one at Sainsbury’s called Catena.”

Despite not being able to provide him with a lifetime supply of tequila, Jimmy, who also has another daughter called Mary, is such a fan of Peggy’s other half that even if they split up, he wants to remain friends with him.

Speaking to the Table Manners podcast, he said: “We love Barney. He’s been on the scene for a while and he’s become like a son. He’s brilliant. He’s not going anywhere. I’m keeping him. Whatever happens with him and Peggy, I’m keeping him. He’s great.”