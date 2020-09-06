Jimmy Nesbitt doing his bit for charity in Soccer Aid

James nesbitt with his father on the Derry Walls

James Nesbitt will be thinking of his late dad today as he takes part in Soccer Aid to raise money for Unicef.

Prior to lockdown the actor travelled around the world to visit poor children before spending time at his home on the north coast.

The 55-year-old lost his dad James (91) last month, but the coronavirus lockdown allowed them to spend precious time together.

He said: "My father was the headmaster at my primary school and my sisters followed him into teaching. It's what I thought I would do. I felt there was something pointless about acting.

"Acting is storytelling and that can be very powerful. And I've tried to use the platform I'm lucky to have responsibly.

"Dad wanted to give them (children) the opportunity to unlock their imaginations and be children.

"If Soccer Aid for Unicef is about anything, as well as clean water and sanitation, it's about giving children their childhood back. I will be thinking of him (his father) this weekend."

The actor was in Belfast filming JED MERCURIO's new show Bloodlands before the coronavirus halted things.

"The show isn't necessarily going to cheer you up. It's fabulous and it was an opportunity to work with Jed. That's something I've been looking forward to for a long time. It's the first drama out of his independent firm," Nesbitt said.

"We are very lucky as we were shooting in Belfast and all around there. Harland and Wolff plays a big part. It's a great script.

"We finished on March 13. We were the last thing to finish before lockdown. I was stuck there and it was lucky. I got to spend a lot of time with my father.

"It's exciting (for it to be on TV) and clearly there's a lack of content out there as nothing has been filmed, but I think they might be holding it back to launch it at the right time.

"It'll make Line of Duty look like Chitty Chitty Band Bang!"

He is on ITV tonight competing in the Soccer Aid all-star clash, playing against England in the Rest of the World team.

WAYNE ROONEY is leading the England team as manager at his old home, Old Trafford. His side includes OLLY MURS, ANT MIDDLETON, BEN SHEPHERD, DANNY JONES, LEE MACK and RUSSELL HOWARD, while Jimmy is playing alongside GORDON RAMSAY, MO GILLIGAN, JAAP STAMP and KEM CETINAY.

Nesbitt has travelled all over the world supporting Unicef over the past 15 years. His most shocking encounter was in Sudan where he met rehabilitated child soldiers.

"One of these young teenagers had started killing aged eight. And the day Unicef saved him he carved a date into his arm - the date, he told me, he became a child again," he recalled.

"I'm not kidding - this Unicef job has been the greatest privilege of my life.

"It has been a sort of therapy for me. Actors are famous for thinking the whole bloody world revolves around them, but doing these journeys really drives home your place in the world.

"And meeting those children poses a very simple question: do we have a moral responsibility to help them? I think we do."