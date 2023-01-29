Jimmy Nesbitt on why he was sacked as Thomas Cook frontman over TV drama role

Star ‘dropped from ad campaign’ after playing dad who loses his son on holiday in France

Jimmy Nesbitt has said he lost his role fronting a Thomas Cook advertising campaign after starring in The Missing.

The 58-year-old played a dad who loses his five-year-old son while on holiday in France in the BBC drama.

He told the Whiskey N White podcast, with boxers Tyrone McKenna and Tommy McCarthy, he had been sacked.

The actor added: “I auditioned for a thing I did years ago, The Missing. It was really intense. I was really nervous because I wanted [the role] a lot and some days you are doing heavy stuff.

“At the time, I was the face of Thomas Cook, the holiday place. I was doing a big campaign taking my family on holiday or something.

“Someone tweeted after the first episode of The Missing, ‘I’ve just seen Jimmy’s latest Thomas Cook campaign. It’s a bit long and it’s not exactly selling holidays in France to me.’

“I think Thomas Cook thought, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t have as the face of our campaign the guy who loses his five-year-old kid on holiday. Bye’. I got sacked.”

Jimmy Nesbitt and Oliver Hunt in The Missing

Jimmy also told how he could have been rubbing shoulders with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon after he was asked to audition for Apple TV’s The Morning Show, but he lost out on the role of Charlie ‘Chip’ Black to Mark Duplass. He said: “I’m in a lucky position now where sometimes things are built around you, but the last thing I auditioned for was a programme called The Morning Show, with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

“It’s about a news programme [and it] started four or five years ago. They wanted me to do a self-tape at home for quite a big character.

“It was between me and someone else. My agent never tells me unless it’s signed, and she phoned me and said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work out’, and then I didn’t get it.

Jimmy with Tommy McCarthy (left) and Tyrone McKenna

“I had to do a self-tape, but you need someone else to read the lines. The scene they sent me to do was my character with Jennifer Aniston’s character. I’m called Chip, and she’s saying ‘F*** you, Chip. You didn’t f*****g do this’, but the only person I could get to read it was my god-daughter, who was 13 at the time. She was saying it in a Portrush accent. I am giving it all, and she’s going, ‘F*** you, Chip’.”

We will soon get to see the Coleraine actor spotting a beard and saying “ho, ho, ho” because he’s about to take on the role of Santa.

He added: “I think I start in about three weeks. There’s a Sky Christmas film. They do a Christmas film ever year and they are doing one in Belfast. It’s a brilliant script.

“I am playing the longest-serving policeman in Northern Ireland. No, I’m playing Santa actually. I might be bad Santa.”

