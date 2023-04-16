JLS singer Aston Merrygold a party animal on tour

Star loves to cut loose, say his bandmates ahead of hitting road

Marvin Humes has claimed Aston Merrygold was the craziest person in JLS when the band went on tour.

The singer (38) said: “Definitely. Aston for sure was the craziest on tour. He was crazy and still is the craziest.

But 35-year-old Aston disagreed. “Absolutely not. It’s all fair game. Everyone has their little bit of crazy. I think I was seen as the crazy one because I’m the youngest,” he said.

“I would just enjoy going out after the shows, and I was probably the one who didn’t enjoy my bed the most. Sleep that came my way was very minimal.”

Aston will get the chance to unleash his crazy ways again when he and the rest of the band — Oritse Williams (36) and JB Gill (36) — go on tour later this year, with a show at Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 21.

JB said the group had no regrets going on hiatus in December 2013.

He added: “We were very honest with ourselves and with our fans. We made the commitment to each other for five years, which doesn’t seem like a long time, but when you’re in a group, it’s day in, day out.

“Even when you’re on holiday, you’re representing the group and each other.

“We felt it was right to take a break. We didn’t know what the future would hold, but we’re lucky we’re able to do it again.”

Marvin said: “We’ve known each other for 16 years now. We’re forever connected.

“When we put ourselves together, we were in a dusty rehearsal studio, just four kids performing. Now we’re here 16 years later.

“[We have] about a million kids between us, and we’re still going out and doing arena tours and singing songs and having this connection through music. It’s crazy.”

The lads are hoping to blow their fans away when they celebrate 15 years since they were formed on X Factor.

Oritse said: “It’s going to be a surprise. You can’t do the same thing over and over.

“People are really excited, especially for the hit record that reminds them of an incredible time in their life.

“We know how much these songs mean to everybody and how much they mean to us.”

Marvin added: “Every show is going to be different. The fans are doing petitions for the songs that they love — songs that we might not necessarily still love.

“But we will fulfil their demands because they are the ones buying tickets.”