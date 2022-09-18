John Meagher: ‘I was Patrick Kielty’s support act and it was my worst gig ever’

The Newry comic speaks to his namesake about finding his feet on the circuit

It was a dream gig — one that John Meagher had been eagerly anticipating ever since Patrick Kielty asked him to be his support act on the Borderline tour — but that opening night in Enniskillen earlier this year makes him wince when he thinks of it now.

“It’s hands down the worst gig I’ve ever done,” the Newry, Co Down comic says ruefully. “I was terrified that I was going to get sacked that night. Nothing seemed to go right for me.”

Even now, Meagher finds it hard to unpick what went wrong. “Nerves, absolutely, and I was also trying to find my feet in the material that I’d be doing for Patrick’s audience. And that was very different to club audiences in England that I’d been used to. It’s not that the material was ‘blue’…”

Few comedians want to relive the intricacies of a terrible gig, but Meagher is willing to go there. “Look, it’s the job of the support act to take bullets, but as long as you get them laughing by the end, then you’ve done your job. That night, there were maybe 400 people there and I heard three of them laugh once each, and I was left with my thoughts for the rest of it.”

The sound of no hands clapping is one most performers have experienced at least once and, thankfully for Meagher, the rest of the tour went far, far better. “Night and day,” he says. “I grew into it, I suppose and the nerves, largely, went.” The tour concluded in a venerable venue that’s usually off the comedy circuit: Dublin’s Abbey Theatre. By then, Meagher had no trouble making them laugh.

Having taken up stand-up shortly after he emigrated to London, the 38-year-old has been steadily building his name as a master of smart, observational comedy. The invitation from Kielty helped move him to a new level and he spent a large chunk of 2022 on the road in the UK and Ireland.

Opening each night for such an established name meant a great deal. “It’s been incredible,” he says. “It’s a bit like going to comedy university. Patrick, for me growing up, was the guy that we’d sit around watching on TV. He was the guy who sounded like me as well. Just for him to ask me to do it was already mind-blowing.”

When I interviewed Kielty before the tour hit Ireland, he was greatly enthused about Meagher’s brand of comedy. “John is a very sharp comedian. He’s got a subtlety to his stuff which I didn’t have.” His cheerleading of the newcomer — as well as the fact that John Meagher is my namesake — piqued my interest.

His brand of humour is gentle, but razor-sharp, and largely mined from his own life and times. In some respects, it’s a much more difficult form of stand-up to get right. There’s plenty of material in his own life. Although born in Mayo and having spent his early childhood years in Clew Bay, ‘home-home’ is Newry and there isn’t a trace of Connacht in his soft Northern Irish brogue. The family moved to Co Down so two of Meagher’s brothers, who are blind, could go to the acclaimed Jordanstown School outside Belfast.

He had a tough time of it in his own school; he was a target for bullies. “I love Newry but it’s a very hard town — especially growing up in the late 1980s, early ’90s. And here was I with a different accent.”

As a way to escape his tormentors, he took up martial arts at 10. Life got considerably better and the bullying stopped. “You walk different. It’s an attitude thing. People are a lot less likely to jump at you when you’re walking with your shoulders back and your head held high.”

It was something he excelled at and, at one stage, he was good enough to compete for Ireland and even got to fight at the World Karate Championships. But being on the national team could be a bruising experience, too. “I remember hitting an opponent as hard as I could possibly hit them and they just didn’t flinch. And I knew the next one was coming for me!”

Injury, at 19, ultimately ended his combat-sports days and, by his own admission, he floundered. “That path was suddenly cut off. What was I going to do? I was working odd jobs. I tried university and lasted two days there. It just wasn’t for me.”

Almost to his own surprise, he wound up doing stand-up at an open-mic night.

“I’ve been heavily influenced by Billy Connolly and Tommy Tiernan. I like to tell stories about things that are happening in my life and about growing up and what’s happening. Audience members never have to worry that I’m going to get stuck in and call them a paedo, or something. There’s other people doing that, but that’s not what I’m about.”

He has given considerable thought to the power of laughter. “I’ve always thought it was amazing that no matter what’s going on in your life, people can make you laugh. You could go on YouTube right now and watch Billy Connolly and he’d make you laugh. And, as high-minded as this sounds, I love the idea that somebody could be having a really terrible day and you could tell them a story and they’ll laugh at the end of it. It’s just the best job in the world. And I’m paid for it! It’s mad that it’s a job.”

London is home. When he’s not on the circuit, he’s working as an operations manager in the hospitality business. He had to take three months off in order to go on tour this year.

“My boss said, ‘As long as you get the work done, I don’t care where you do it from.’ That’s a massive privilege that I have, that not a lot of other people have and that’s why I can afford to do gigs that don’t really pay much money.”

England is likely to be home for the foreseeable future. It’s where he met his fianceé Jenna Al-Ansari, a Bahraini-British writer and comedian. When we speak, Al-Ansari has had some good news — a household-name actor looks set to sign on to the TV project she’s written, but Meagher asks for the star’s name not to be mentioned in case of a jinx. There’s also been a movie deal. “She started writing scripts in lockdown and, very quickly, she got quite successful. She won a big prize with Olivia Coleman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

They’re getting married in Bahrain in December. “We’re going to Bahrain for it.”

He talks about Al-Ansari in many of his routines. “She loves it,” he quips. “People say, ‘Does she not get annoyed about the stuff you say?’ She’s actually annoyed that there’s not more. She’s very funny as well.”

Despite living with a fellow comedian, Meagher does not use her as a sounding board for new material. “I can’t really do that — and I’m not sure how it works. I just have to follow the idea and if I think it’s funny, generally, I’ll have to figure it out myself and let the audience tell me whether they agree or not. We’re both flat out — there’s a lot of work, as well as our regular work — but we push each other on.”

John, who also recently won Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Panel Prize 2022 Best In Class, doesn’t expect to spend the rest of his life in London, much as he enjoys the city.

“Buying a house here is basically impossible — unless you win the EuroMillions. Jenna and I were looking at moving to Belfast, because we’re thinking about having kids, and I just don’t think London is a great spot to bring up a kid at the moment. We’ve probably got two years to figure stuff out here. But there’s a lot of good career stuff going on for both us right now, so maybe it’s a case of wait and see.”