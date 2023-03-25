Late Late Show would be dream job, reveals Eamonn Holmes
By Kelly AllenSunday Life
Eamonn Holmes has said it would be his “dream” to take over from Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.
Ryan revealed last week he was leaving the much-loved RTE chatshow after 14 years.
The 62-year-old told Showbiz Life: “The Late Late was always the dream job. It is the dream job. But big pressure on any man or woman who gets it. But I would just like to say Ryan is a great guy to be interviewed by and to watch.”
Fans have been speculating that Ryan could go into politics after years of grilling difficult stars.
Eamonn added: “I have no idea why he’s leaving. He’s done a great job for 14 years.”