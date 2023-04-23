Laura Whitmore took inspiration from Drew Barrymore for new ITV chat show

Laura Whitmore is trying to channel Drew Barrymore with her new chat show.

The 37-year-old is presenting ITV’s Laura Whitmore’s Breakfast Show every Sunday and is a huge fan of Charlie’s Angels star Drew.

She explained: “One of my biggest inspirations is Drew Barrymore — I’m a huge fan. I love her and I love her show that she does (The Drew Barrymore Show).

“I’m very lucky that I met her briefly a few years ago. I’m yet to interview her, but I’d love to interview her because she interviews lots of people now too. She’s so lovely and also she just seems like a laugh.

Speaking about the show, which is on Sundays at 8.30am, she added: “It’s kind of a dream, to be honest and an honour as well.

“It’s something to have fun with as well. It’s a great slot and a great team that I get to work with. It’s going to be a very fun show.

“It’s definitely personality-led. It’s going to be a mixture of chat and a variety of artists. It’s one of those shows that I like to watch on the weekend. It’s possibly a bit more relaxed than a weekday show.

“I’m always pushing for a bit of music on the show, so we’ll have that in there as well. There will be banter [and] issues that we’ll talk about.”

While most people would struggle with the early starts, the Irish star, who is mum to a two-year-old daughter, is used to missing lie-ins.

She said: “For the last few years, I’ve worked every Sunday. I’ve just come off a four-month stint on the West End where I had two shows on a Sunday. Love Island Aftersun was also on a Sunday. For me, Sunday is work. All of my friends are like, ‘Let’s go to the pub. Let’s have a roast’. I haven’t done that for years.”

Despite having interviewed many A-listers, the former MTV presenter, who was spotted watching Dermot Kennedy with husband Iain Stirling at London’s 02 Arena last week, said: “I’m constantly being starstruck. I’m even starstruck by people I know quite well. You just try and pretend you’re not and be low-key about it. It never goes away. You hope it never does.”