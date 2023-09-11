Liam Neeson scolded by Star Wars director

The actors both appeared in the prequel movie, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The Ballymena actor has revealed the pair were very excited to get their hands on the iconic sci-fi franchise’s weapons for a battle sequence — but their enthusiastic noises irked the director.

Speaking on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the actor explained: “The first time I actually had to pull the lightsaber and there’s just a handle and a bit of alumina tube with green tape — mine was green because I’m Irish, Irish Jedi — and Ewan’s was red or something.

“So the first time we got to pull them at the start of a little fight, we both automatically went and action (made lightsaber sound effect noises) … George said, ‘Let’s cut that. Boys we can add that (noise) in later’ ... Of course we knew that.”

Read more What to watch on UK TV in autumn 2023: 48 shows for your list

During the podcast Liam — who played Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn — revealed he isn’t approached by Star Wars fans for autographs very often and complained the franchise has been “diluted” by spin-offs.

He said: “Not all the time (but) I mean it is a cult. There’s so many movies and spin-offs now I think it’s diluting the whole thing.

“That’s my personal thing. Occasionally there’s kids after a Star Wars autograph and I don’t want to give autographs at the airport. Oh but it’s not the kid, it’s the grandfather, there he is — or the dad. They become 11-year-olds.”