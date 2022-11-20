Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar praises painters of Ted Hastings mural

Adrian Dunbar has praised the people who painted a mural of his Line of Duty character Ted Hastings in his hometown of Enniskillen.

The 64-year-old actor said: “First of all, I thought they had done a really good job. It is an excellent mural. Now we’re sucking diesel, and it’s a place of pilgrimage, no doubt, for Line of Duty fans.”

The actor was back in his hometown while filming the second series of Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland, which will see him travelling to some of his favourite locations across the island. Viewers will also get a “rare glimpse” into his childhood in Enniskillen.

The actor said: “It’s such a lovely thing to do, meeting friends and meeting people you want to meet.

“The idea was to make something that looked a bit under-produced. It’s very relaxing. That’s why I like talking to people I know. You get that relaxed style for it.

“It’s an amazing island, and we go to some incredible places. It’s endless. We look at all types of stuff, including food, history, geography and all the things I like myself. I get to do loads of nice stuff. I go and meet my friend Richard Corrigan too.”

Adrian Dunbar

He also admitted he was planning to take the charts by storm next year.

Adrian said: “There is talk of me doing an album, so I’m probably going to work on that next year. I really like the songs that Richard Hawley writes that we do in Ridley. I’ve missed the Christmas market but next year.”

Adrian admitted that even after six series, he’s still surprised at the impact the police drama, which also stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, has on the public.

He joked: “I was in Dublin recently, and people said fellas used to leave the pub early to go home to watch it. There were so many twists and turns, so you didn’t want to be the person in work saying, ‘Don’t tell me’.”

Martin Compston, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Adrian in Line of Duty

Despite rumours that the Jed Mercurio programme has ended, Adrian hinted that the Belfast-based show could return.

He said: “Yes, there is every possibility. We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll hear something at some point. We all want to get back together again. We’d love to go back to Belfast again. The last time we did it, it was in lockdown, so we were all in bubbles. We couldn’t get out. We’d like to get back to Belfast for a bit of fun.”

Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland is on Channel 5 on Wednesday at 8pm