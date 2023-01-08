Line of Duty’s Martin Compston: ‘We were mistaken for real-life terrorists when we filmed in Belfast’

Star on his love for the city and how an old underpass has become a tourist hotspot

One of the men in balaclavas filming Line of Duty off Beechmount Avenue in west Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison.

The 38 year-old, who plays Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the cop show, told how a resident knocked on the window of their car and alerted them to a mob of police waiting for them up the road — when it was only Martin and his co-stars in a vehicle filming an ambush scene.

On shooting the scene in Beechmount Avenue in west Belfast — which has been dubbed “RPG Avenue”, after the rocket-propelled grenade — the Scottish star said: “We were doing the last of the raid scenes, where me and Vicky (McClure) catch the balaclava men.

“We were up somewhere — RPG Alley or something you call it. We are the cops and we are waiting at the ambush bit, and there is a Land Rover full of balaclava men down the street.

“And somebody came out the door and said ‘Lads, watch, the cops are down there’.

“It’s another world, but it’s people’s lives, and if it’s what you grew up with, it’s kind of normal isn’t it?”

Martin also described during an appearance on the latest episode of comedian Shane Todd’s Tea With Me podcast how he feared he and co-star Stephen Graham risked being mistaken for terrorists or armed robbers during one scene.

He said: “There was one we were doing and we were at the Post Office and it was me and Stevie Graham pointing guns at each other and I went, ‘I’m not sure it’s the best place to be doing this’.”

Martin added that the first time he came to Belfast was to shoot a “wee s****y horror” that saw him battle a werewolf, with the budget so low the man in the animal costume could be heard talking to him about the scene in the final cut.

When he returned years later with his wife Tianna Chanel Flynn, he said she was left terrified by the presence of armed police. Despite this, Martin added he “loves” coming to the city. “I’ve been here with my missus,” he said, “and when she sees the armoured police motors, she’d freak out.

“Glaswegians, Manc, Scouse, Cockneys and Belfast, it’s f*****g ruthless — the patter’s the same, so you need to be on your toes.

“But I genuinely do love it here.”

He’s also delighted about Belfast landmarks being “claimed” by Line of Duty fans and crowds gathering everywhere they filmed. “I feel like it’s gone huge.

“When we started, we were getting three or four million viewers a week on BBC Two, but now it’s the most watched drama of the century, so it’s beyond what any of us thought. It seems each series that I’ve come back for, it’s grew and grew. In series five, we were still just getting away with it, with people watching us. But by the time we came back and we started series six, we had a crowd with us everywhere we went. It’s great.”

Referring to the ‘The Graffiti Underpass’, beside Belfast’s Albert Clock, which features on Line Of Duty, Martin said: “I love that now the pishy underpass where we used to meet has become a tourist hotspot.

“It was where we just used to go under to meet, but now it has been claimed.”