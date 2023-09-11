Lovers’ Flynn fell for Belfast at first sight

Johnny Flynn and Roisin Gallagher in The Lovers

Johnny Flynn is sick of London being the focal point of everything in the UK.

The actor (40) is currently appearing in the new Sky comedy The Lovers.

It is set in Belfast and tells the story of Seamus O’Hannigan (Flynn) — a handsome, self-centred journalist with a celebrity girlfriend and what looks like the perfect life — and Belfast shop worker Janet, played by Roisin Gallagher.

Johnny said the city was a kind of character in the sitcom.

He added: “Definitely. I live in London, but I’m so fed up with how London-centric Britain is culturally.

“Londoners have a sense of ownership of storytelling, and that is to the detriment of a vast amount of rich culture in Britain and Ireland.

“I’ve been lucky enough to make a few programmes in different cities.

“I did a series in Glasgow for a few years, and that was hugely eye-opening and enriching.

“So yes, I really jumped at the chance to tell a story here in Belfast.”

Johnny Flynn and Roisin Gallagher in The Lovers

The sitcom touches on the idea that the media is obsessed with being based in London.

Johnny said: “One of the themes of the show is to highlight how London-centric the UK is and to point out the flaws in that way of thinking.

“Seamus thinks of himself as such a Londoner, and he’s super London-centric.

“In one scene his producers tell him that he’ll be doing his TV show in Northern Ireland, and he’s horrified.”

Johnny, who starred in Stardust and Vanity Fair, loved working in Belfast with Andersonstown actress Roisin.

Read more Opposites attract in new Sky romcom filmed in Belfast

He said: “I can’t believe how lucky I am to work with her. Every scene we do I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God’. It’s next level. She’s so good.

“We first met in one of those chemistry readings. That’s quite a pressure-cooker environment and pretty weird, but I was instantly saying to myself ‘She’s incredible’.

“She is such an intuitive actor. In the scenes we do together we’ve got a real complicity.

“I feel like the better friends we become and the more time we spend together, the better the trust gets and the more we open up to each other.

“It’s funny, I didn’t know until quite recently that Roisin and I have the same birthday.

“We are both Pisces and we’re like two little fish swimming in the sea together.

“We have a really wonderful trust, that’s very rare. Especially when you’re playing a romantic setting, you need that.

“Working with Roisin has felt very, very special to me. I’ve just loved it.”