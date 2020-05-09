Lurgan singer Conleth Kane’s so Proud to be helping NHS

Lurgan singer Conleth Kane has recorded a new version of his hit single Proud as a tribute to the NHS ahead of International Nurses Day this Tuesday.

The London-based artist rewrote the song to make the lyrics relevant to the Covid-19 pandemic after being approached by one of his best friends, a nurse, who is currently in charge of a coronavirus ward.

The song will accompany a video released by the nursing staff at North Middlesex Hospital on Tuesday. It is also available online from today, with proceeds from the sales going to The Rainbow Project as well as NHS.

Conleth said he was honoured to be asked to rewrite Proud and that it was his way of saying thank you to his friend and other NHS staff working on the frontline.

“A few weeks ago my friend John, a nurse overseeing the Covid wards in North Middlesex Hospital, Facetimed me and told me the staff were putting out a video to mark International Nurses Day and asked me if I could rework my song Proud to go with it.

“When I wrote the single in 2017, it was from an LGBT perspective but it is really a celebration of who you are and being proud of that.

“He said that while it (working on a Covid-19 ward) was the most difficult and desperate period in his 20-year career as a nurse, it was also the first time he’d ever felt recognised and appreciated through the weekly Clap for Carers.”

John broke down and cried when he heard the track, with Conleth explaining: “He has always supported me throughout my career, turning up at every performance. Now he’s giving the performance of his life and it’s my turn to support him.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him and the work he and his colleagues are doing.

Proud (NHS) is available today on all online platforms