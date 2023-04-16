Made Up in Belfast: Make-up guru star of new reality TV show with a little help from Ekin-Su

BPerfect founder hopes series helps inspire next generation of entrepreneurs

MAKE-UP mogul Brendan McDowell has gone straight from hosting Ekin-Su Culculoglu to starring in his own reality TV show.

The BPerfect Cosmetics owner (40) welcomed the Love Island winner (28) to Belfast earlier this month to launch a makeup collection as part of a brand collaboration.

Now he is the star of Made Up in Belfast, which follows the BPerfect team in its quest for success. The first episode focused on Ekin-Su’s visit, which was marked by a mispronunciation of ‘Limerick’ that went viral.

Brendan told Sunday Life: “It was amazing to have her here. She said ‘Lime-rick’ and it went viral. Everybody was talking about it.

“People were asking if we got her to say it as a marketing stunt, but it wasn’t that at all.

“I never thought about it, but if you look at the word and you’re not from Ireland, it’s a simple enough mistake to make.

“She’s a really nice girl, really hard-working, and the three days we were together we got to build a good rapport.

“The response to the show has been amazing. People said exactly what we wanted to hear. We can’t wait to watch the rest.

​“We had people at the press screening at the start of the month saying they wanted to binge-watch the rest of it straight away.

“Some thought it was funny and others felt it showed how close we are and how hard we work. They all said it was good to see Northern Ireland portrayed so positively. It’s hit all the tick boxes we were hoping to hit.”

Annalong-born Brendan started his company in 2013 with just £500 but now presides over a multimillion-pound empire, with new stores in Dublin and Ibiza.

The idea for the show came about partly thanks to a Sunday Life interview, and although the team members found filming awkward at first, they soon got used to it.

Brendan said: “About three years ago, Emma from Afro-Mic Productions was on holiday here with her partner and saw an article in Sunday Life about me.

“She reached out and said about doing a one-off feature for BBC NI. It was around the time of Covid-19, but being a beauty show with everyone wearing masks, it wouldn’t have suited.

“They did a pilot anyway. BBC Three said they loved it and wanted to do a bigger commission. Then maybe about a year or so ago, they came out, set up and spent 10 months in the office with us.

“It was really strange at the beginning. We were all really stiff and kind of like school kids, all giggling awkwardly, then we just got used to it.”

Ekin-Su won Love Island last year — © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sep

The 10-part series, airing on BBC Three, explores the highs and lows of BPerfect, and Brendan hopes it pushes others into business and promotes Northern Ireland.

He said: “I hope it inspires and encourages other people to get stuck into careers and see from a young age that they can make things happen.

“I might have someone come in who starts off packing boxes in the warehouse and then develops themselves up into different departments.

“It’s not just me driving the business. It’s a team and a family. We all feel like we’re part of something special.

“This brand has turned into a global success, and I want the team members to really feel like a part of that with me.

“If you look at the cast on the show, you can see how some of them have stepped up, so I hope things like that will encourage young people and get more youngsters interested in starting up their own businesses.”

Episodes three and four of Made Up in Belfast are on BBC One NI on Thursday, starting at 10.40pm. All episodes are available on the iPlayer