Magherafelt songstress Shauna has many more strings to her bow...

NI singer Shauna Tohill on making music, fame and finding love in London.

QUESTION, what do rockers do in times of national crisis? Answer, roll their sleeves up and get stuck in.

It's a surreal prospect, perhaps, when entertainers are more traditionally associated with inflated egos and diva strops, but for Shauna Tohill, the Magherafelt-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind rock band Rews, it's been a seamless transition.

A qualified massage therapist, she answered the call of duty just weeks after a shell-shocked nation went into its first lockdown last March, swapping the private clinics she usually freelances for to help out at a brain injury hospital for the NHS.

"It was amazing, and very emotional," says Shauna.

"Obviously Covid and things were happening as well but I was working more with people who had suffered strokes, or who had been in car accidents, or who had awful injuries.

"Some of these people were not very well, but it was also very rewarding to see some of them, within three months, after getting treatment and physiotherapy, walking out of there."

With a CV which includes support slots for The Darkness most recently, and Blondie, Jake Bugg, John Newmann and Imelda May over the last decade, a bucket list performance on backing vocals for Snow Patrol at the MTV Emas, and a "death bed memory" gig on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury, Shauna knows her way around the circuit.

Last year, now much-maligned as the year of the corona, was meant to be a big one for Rews, who had a UK tour scheduled and their second album to promote - the slickly-produced, upbeat and hook-driven Warriors.

But instead of going on the road proper - Rews were four gigs into a nine-date tour when the curtains came down - Shauna and co needed a contingency plan. With a breezy positivity and warmth that shines through as she talks over Zoom from her adopted home in Bristol, she doesn't seem the type to dwell on rotten luck.

It's a precarious career anyway, music, and Shauna could read the runes.

She has always had other plates spinning, as a therapist, a vocal coach and a dance teacher back in the day, and with a blanket ban on gigs and socialising during the first lockdown, and gloomy forecasts that it would be a year or more before our old habits made a return, she moved fast.

Even so, it's still the case it has been a catastrophic year like no other for the music industry.

The pandemic has been a wrecking ball for so many sectors, but few have been hit harder than the arts.

"It's been an interesting time for sure, I'm just glad we got the album released and I've had a really good time connecting with fans on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," Shauna tells Sunday Life.

"I've been doing live, streaming gigs and question and answer sessions as well - and lots of quizzes.

"But yeah, it's been tough, I feel the team around Rews have felt a bit under pressure, and with not being able to tour, it's definitely had an impact.

"And to be honest, I think a lot of people in the creative industries now are probably considering other options to protect themselves.

"I know there is light at the end of the tunnel with these new dates (for reopening the economy), but nobody really knows what will happen."

A long distance runner in her spare time, Shauna insists she's always been one to go with the flow.

Her move to London six years ago was, she says, more an organic thing, an opportunity she was happy to explore, rather than a conscious decision to get closer to the hustle of the capital and the showbusiness industry there.

"I was only meant to be there for four months and I'm still here," she laughs. "It was just to get myself 'headspace' to create. I could do that at home as well, but it's just nice to have an adventure.

"I lived in a community of artists and we just tried to live off the land and grow our own vegetables and stuff - it was very hippy - but yeah, I just moved here because the opportunity came up and I thought I'd give it a go."

England's now home for Shauna, where she formed Rews and where she would find love.

She met radiologist Rob, a Dubliner, in a cafe in London four years ago, and they've been together ever since.

"He is my best friend and one of the most supportive, intelligent and inspiring people I've ever met," she says. "I'm very lucky."

Shauna comes from a musical family with her grandmother Eileen Donaghy a well-known folk singer from Tyrone.

And while Shauna eventually accepted her fate, she says she initially wanted to rebel against music.

"With everyone in my family so musical, I didn't think it was cool so I wanted to be an astronaut when I was younger actually, I thought it would be really cool to be floating around in space," she smiles. "But here I am."

Lockdown brought everything crashing back to earth, but amid the shoots of recovery, hope springs eternal. This month, Shauna will be taking part in online sessions as part of the Femme Focus Sundays series with her friends Nicola Wilton-Baker on bass and Rhii Williams on drums, before getting back to work with her three-piece Rews.

"We can't plan too far ahead but I'm doing this thing every Sunday with a few other female friends, for International Women's Month, we'll be celebrating by doing covers of other amazing female artists," says Shauna, whose single Can't Keep Up was the theme song for an NI Tourism ad in 2012. "So that's a cool project to be working on, and I'm writing for the next album as well."

Turning to her ambitions, Shauna says they have never changed. She simply wants her music to "make people happy", and what might sound trite or idealistic coming from someone else, doesn't from Shauna, when you consider a track record of writing songs for the Mencap charity, or volunteering during the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

"My ambition has always been to write music that helps people in some way," she reveals. "So songwriting is probably the best way of doing that but actually performing is amazing as well because you get to see people losing themselves to music."

As for the public profile that comes with it, well Shauna can take it or leave it.

In fact, she once toyed with the idea of performing in a mask - a rather prescient idea now in the current circumstances - so that all the focus was on the music, not the image.

"Personally, I don't really care about becoming a big famous person and to be honest, I don't really want to be," she says.

"I used to think, 'Do you know what, I'll maybe just wear a mask the whole time', so I could just be gigging and performing and be this mysterious kind of person, and people could just tune in to the music then.

"It's kind of hippy but I am a bit hippy. "So making people happy has always been my driving force."

That hippy inclination was reinforced during her time in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, a trip she says really opened her eyes.

"When I got there, it made me realise that actually, you think sometimes you are going to be able to help people, but you realise that they have a much more beautiful wealth of community there, something that maybe we lack," she says.

"People are so involved on their phones now, and even with the pandemic, we are all focusing more on ourselves, which is a good thing too, but maybe at the same time, we don't have that strength of community.

"So actually, I felt they helped me a little bit and it was amazing, really fun."

÷ Shauna will be performing as part of the Femme Focus Sundays series, available on her social media channels

÷ The album Warriors is out now, visit www.rewsmusic.com

÷ You can follow Rews on Instagram @rewsmusic, Twitter @wearerewsmusic and on Facebook