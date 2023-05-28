‘Make Dundonald magic again’: DLA crew embark on final run at Grand Opera House

Actor Matthew McElhinney was out canvassing before the council elections to drum up support for the Dundonald Liberation Army ahead of their final theatre run.

He was hoping the electorate of east Belfast would vote DLA instead of Sinn Fein or the DUP by pledging to ‘make Dundonald magic again’ (MDMA).

The light-hearted stunt was organised to advertise the third and final play about the DLA, a spoof paramilitary group created by comedian and playwright Stephen Large.

Funnyman Large (40), a proud son of Dundonald, created the DLA in the wake of Lisburn City Council’s takeover of the area in 2015.

His satirical Facebook page has more than 80,000 followers, spawning two books and three theatre productions.

In the final escapade, John ‘Horse’ McCracken and Davy ‘The Venezuelan’ Taylor, played by Matthew Forsythe and Matthew McElhinney, aim to liberate Dundonald via the ballot box.

DLA election poster

Speaking about the poster stunt on election eve last week, Matthew McElhinney said: “Our producers did it under the cover of darkness, I think, but we all knew that was the plan. I just wanted them to be bigger.

“We went down to the polling stations in character to canvass for the DLA, getting the message out to vote DLA one, two and three. Hopefully we got a few votes.

“We were thinking of going to the count to try and ‘stop the steal’ like Donald Trump. but I don’t think we were allowed. Our slogan is actually ‘Make Dundonald Magic Again’, or MDMA.

“I think some people might have initially mistaken us for actual election candidates. A fair few people recognised us as our characters and a few people had already got their tickets sorted for the show.

“Hopefully it drummed up a bit more support. The characters have become pretty well established in that part of the world so it went well. It was interesting.

“Those guys at the polling stations were there for hours on end over several days, so I think when Davy ‘The Venezuelan’ Taylor arrived down it was a bit of light relief. We were welcomed very positively actually because it was a bit of craic.”

DLA stars in character

Matthew, son of NI screen giant and Game of Thrones star Ian McElhinney, said being part of the DLA phenomenon has been special.

“I really enjoy doing it,” he continued.

“We have had so much fun over the last few instalments, and this is going to be more of the same. It’s a joy to do.

“I don’t know what’s to come afterwards, — I’ll leave that up to Stephen — but it’s been a joy to be a part of it and I’m really looking forward to our week at the Grand Opera House.

“I hope people come along and have a great night out.

“It’ll hopefully make people laugh at how ridiculous this place is sometimes and make people think a bit as well.

“We like to laugh at ourselves in this part of the world, and our political situation is ripe for satire.

“That’s what we’ve done. It’s pretty smart satire too.”

He is directing a one-man play, The Man Who Swallowed a Dictionary, about David Ervine and his role in the Good Friday Agreement at the Lyric Theatre later this year.

Vote DLA: The Final Saga is at The Grand Opera House in Belfast between Tuesday, June 13, and Saturday, June 17, with tickets available online at GOH.co.uk