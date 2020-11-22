Man on a mission: Olly Murs can't wait to return to the stage in Belfast

Olly is working out to get in shape for NI gig

Olly Murs is on a mission to get fit before he returns to Belfast for a show at Botanic Gardens next year.

The 36-year-old showed off his lean physique online in January after hitting the gym with girlfriend Amelia Tank.

But like most of us, he has put on weight during lockdown, even sharing a TikTok video about it captioned "Lockdown's really weighing me down".

But he's already in training to be in his best shape for getting back on stage.

Olly told Sunday Life: "I had gone through such a big year with my (injured) knee that I got quite big and I ate quite a lot because I was sat around doing nothing.

"My knee was getting better and I started training again.

"I was going to Bali at the start of the year and I wanted to get fit for it because Amelia's brothers are so ripped. I wanted to get on their level.

"When we came back from Bali, lockdown kicked in and I put all the weight back on. My body doesn't look like it does in those photos now."

Olly has been sharing videos showing him back with his trainer, but he isn't quite where he wants to be.

"My weight does fluctuate. I am quite trim at the minute. I feel the best I have felt in a long time. I train quite a bit. I do it because I love it and I train to eat. I know if I train I can have a McDonald's after," explained the singer.

Olly, who came second on The X Factor in 2009, is set to play Botanic Gardens on June 7 - and he can't wait.

"Belfast has always been a great supporter of me and my music. The fans there have always turned up in their thousands.

"The last time I played there it was the SSE Arena and I was dressed as Elvis for my birthday in 2019," he said.

"I had just been to the Game of Thrones set. I had the most amazing birthday. It was a great gig, so I am really excited to get back and see everyone.

"The reaction has been amazing to the tour. It's been really great. It was what I expected, but I was apprehensive announcing a tour during such a crazy time for us all.

"Everyone is really excited and it gives lots of my fans who love me and my music something to look forward to next year."

Despite the majority of concerts being cancelled for this year because of Covid-19, Olly is confident that by next summer fans will be able to go to outdoor shows again.

"I do feel positive it will go ahead. The agents and promoters are more aware of it than ever and before we made this announcement we felt positive that by the time it gets to next summer it will be okay," he said.

"The tour doesn't start until next June. It's eight months away. We are hopeful coronavirus is in a much more controlled place by next year and we are able to continue living our lives the way they used to be. It will be different, but I'm hoping it will be just as good."

Olly isn't just desperate to perform for himself. He also wants to get on tour to help his crew and many others in the industry left jobless by lockdown.

"People forget when you are going to watch a gig and you just see stars on stage that there are hundreds of people behind the scenes that make these gigs happen," he said.

"Lots of people are out of work right now and it's really hit home for me. They work up and down the country putting stages up and promoting events and they are out of work. This (tour) is for everyone."

Aside from the tour, The Voice UK star has also managed to bag himself another role as a TikTok sensation after making funny videos with his girlfriend.

He has already racked up two million followers and 17.1 million likes for his videos, which include him Irish dancing and a parody of the painting scene from Titanic.

But Olly insisted he had no interest in becoming a social media star and had to persuade his girlfriend to take part.

"The whole country had changed and TikTok seemed like a bit of fun. It's escalated into people asking us every day what we are doing next. I really enjoy it. I love TikTok," he explained.

"With Amelia, our relationship is not normal. She understands that. She's not been in a relationship like this before.

"She copes with it massively well and just enjoys being with me. She doesn't want to be famous and she doesn't want to be in the public eye.

"Even doing TikTok was a push itself. She was going, 'Why do I have to do it? I don't really want to do this'. But I said, 'Come on, it will be fun'.

"She enjoyed it in the end, but she doesn't really want to be famous. She is just happy being my girlfriend and being with me."

But there is a price to pay for being Olly Murs' girlfriend - Amelia has had to deal with her fair share of trolls online.

"She's already had idiot people on there saying things and trying to be nasty, but this is just the world we live in," the singer explained.

"Social media is what it is. Trolls just want your attention. It's ridiculous. You have to brush over that. Amelia is strong-minded and thick-skinned. She just doesn't really care."