Married at First Sight expert opens up on marrying NI man

The 51-year-old married Gareth Brisbane, from Whitehead, in Bali in 2018. They have a daughter together, eight-year-old Maddie.

The Married at First Sight Australia and UK star told us at the Spirit of NI Awards: “We met online. He’s from Whitehead, but he was living in Adelaide and I was in Melbourne.

“We did long distance for six weeks, which was really pivotal in the success of our relationship because we didn’t physically meet for those six weeks, but we were communicating every day.

“There’s so much heart here. I am very connected to Northern Ireland because of my hubby and my little girl. My hubby will be Tim McGarry in about 10 years.”