Mel C’s queen of the castle at Dalfest

Crowds on day one of Dalfest (Picture by Paul Faith)

Mel C brought ‘girl power’ to Glenarm Castle on Saturday as hundreds of families enjoyed some summer fun at Camp Dalfest.

The Spice Girls legend wowed festival-goers with her set at the show, formerly known as Dalriada Festival, which has become one of Northern Ireland’s biggest family-friendly events.

Sporty Spice, AKA Melanie Chisholm, was fresh from her gig at Glastonbury where she joined indie band Blossoms on stage for a cover of 1997 chart-topper Spice Up Your Life.

Mel (48) also hinted at a Spice Girls reunion during an earlier DJ set at the festival, telling fans it would be “the dream” for the group to play at Glastonbury next year.

She added she had a “good feeling” Posh Spice, AKA Victoria Beckham, would join them.

The singer was joined in the line-up by Belfast comedian Paddy Raff and Downtown Radio DJ Neal McClelland.

Also performing in the grounds of the 17th-century castle on Saturday night was platinum-selling Brit and Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter Tom Odell, who headlined.

Earlier in the day, Roman Kemp, son of EastEnders and Spandau Ballet star Martin, performed a DJ set. Also on the decks was Lisburn actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, who is better known as Hodor from Game Of Thrones.

Mum-of-three Lynne Breen took her children along for the day and said the atmosphere was buzzing despite some slightly gloomy weather and smatterings of rain.

She added: “It was lovely and there’s so much to do. We had our three girls with us and they loved it.

“There was a lot for them to do, with amusements, bouncy castles, a football event and lots of stalls with beautiful handmade gifts and stuff.

“There were lots of areas with different types of music and it was really very good.

“The atmosphere was good too. Everybody seemed to be having a good time.

“The rain was a bit of a shame, but they were giving out free ponchos to keep everyone dry, so it didn’t ruin the atmosphere.”

Award-winning and chart-topping Scottish musician Amy Macdonald will take to the main stage on Sunday to perform hits including This Is The Life.

Alongside Amy in Sunday’s line-up is Co Down comic Shane Todd, all-girl Belfast rock trio Dea Matrona, English pop rockers Scouting For Girls, 1980s crooner Nik Kershaw and Abba tribute band The Björn Identity.

Also performing today are Riff Shop, Ben Cutler and the Belfast Community Gospel Choir.

Nigel Campbell, events and marketing manager at Glenarm Castle, said there was still plenty for families to enjoy.

He added: “We have worked hard behind the scenes over the course of the year to ensure we are ready to provide the very best visitor experience at Camp Dalfest.

“Attendees this year will enjoy discovering one of Northern Ireland’s most idyllic estates while also experiencing world-renowned musical artists, children’s activities and much more.”