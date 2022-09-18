Michael Condron: I was star-struck on the set of Coronation Street, says Belfast star

Cobbles newcomer is loving life on the hit soap

Belfast actor Michael Condron was star-struck for the first time in his life as he arrived to start work on an explosive new role on Coronation Street.

For the award-winning Game of Thrones star suddenly found himself face-to-face in real life with Corrie veterans he’d only previously seen on the small screen like Maureen Lipman, Sue Nicholls and William Roache.

“It took me a while to regain my composure and remember that I was there to do a job,” laughs Michael, who’s playing the part of eco-warrior Griff Reynolds in the ITV soap.

The 44-year-old had been filming on Coronation Street’s set in Salford, Manchester for seven weeks before his scenes actually made it onto the box and he caused a lot of confusion for devoted fans who stand outside the studios every day waiting for their Corrie heroes to come and go.

He recalls: “They were there to see the big names they knew like Jack P. Shepherd, Barbara Knox and Simon Gregson but they obviously hadn’t a clue who I was and even when Griff did show up on the box the fans were still baffled by the way I talked.”

And that’s because Michael greeted the autograph hunters in his Belfast accent and sounded nothing like Griff who is a Mancunian through and through.

Michael says: “The producers wanted Griff to be from the north west of England and I was lucky because I’m not bad with accents. My audition tapes must have been convincing enough because I basically got the part of Griff without having to go to England to see the producers in the flesh.

“I’d done the tapes in Belfast using the detailed scripts they’d sent me and an actor friend of mine read in the part of Carla Connor which was quite funny because he’s a fan of hers.”

Michael (centre) playing Griff in Coronation Street with Spider and Toyah

The actor, who played Bowen Marsh, Lord Steward of the Night’s Watch in Game of Thrones, kept his role in the Street a secret for weeks and travelled over to Manchester to record his scenes well in advance of their screening.

So it came as a surprise even to some of his friends that he’d got the job until word spread like wildfire about his first episode.

Clearly Michael is still sworn to secrecy about his storyline but he promises big and entertaining twists and turns alongside well-known characters like another eco-warrior Spider and the recently widowed Toyah Battersby.

Michael is happy in his new environment. "Coronation Street is an institution and Bet Lynch, and Jack and Vera Duckworth were always on the television in our house in my youth when the show gave me an insight to somewhere that seemed almost tropical and wasn’t Belfast.

“I honestly couldn’t have wished for a warmer welcome from the established stars on the Street. But I was genuinely star-struck when I met some of the cast, particularly Maureen Lipman (who plays Evelyn Plummer) whom I have admired for ages in a series of roles in the theatre, the movies and on television.

“I introduced myself to her and she took up my offer to make her a cup of coffee which is now my claim to fame. I’ve watched her acting on set and she is brilliant, someone I know I can learn from, and she’s really nice as well."

He stars as Spider's pal Griff in Coronation Street

“I was really encouraged too when actors like Chris Gascoyne who plays Peter Barlow were supportive of my attempts at a Manchester accent and agreed to let me know if there was anything I could do to improve it.

“But I’ve been exposed to the way people from around Manchester speak for a long time. I told Chris I was a big fan of Oldham comedians Cannon and Ball when I was growing up and at university I shared a flat with a friend from Stockport. So the accents clearly stuck.

“On the way to work on the tram I also listen in to the way people around me are conversing to hear how they are pronouncing things.”

Michael in Game Of Thrones

Having played the part of Bowen Marsh for two seasons on the HBO series Game of Thrones where scenes are shot slowly and painstakingly Michael has had to get used to a faster pace and scale of filming on Corrie.

He explains: “They have three hour-long episodes to make every week which is the equivalent of a major feature film and they are brilliant at what they do. And as an actor you have to be on the train when it leaves the station.”

Michael will be back and forward between Belfast and Manchester for the foreseeable future and he is particularly fond of the English city even though he’s a fervent Liverpool football fan.

He says: “I was at the Royal Exchange theatre in Manchester in 2006 in a play called Mirandolina and I’ve always wanted to come back to work. But I wasn’t expecting to be on the Corrie set so soon after hearing that I’d been cast as Griff.”

At the time Michael was working part-time as a driver with the Asda supermarket in north Belfast and reluctantly had to leave the job which he enjoys.

He tells me: “Asda were very good to me during lockdown and I really didn’t want to leave them in the lurch but they knew Corrie was too good a chance for me to turn down. And indeed I have been back to do some shifts recently because they needed drivers and I look forward to doing more if the situation arises in the future.

“I really loved the driving which took me all over the place. I was with great people who were really chilled and it was liberating for me not to be worrying about where my next theatre or TV work was coming from.”

Michael is expecting his work on Coronation Street to continue until Christmas but he doesn’t know if the producers will keep Griff in the soap storylines any longer than that.

“But I’m just delighted with what I have got and it’s good for me and my career going forward,” adds Michael, who the night before flying to England to join the cast of Corrie was in Dublin along with fellow actor Terry Keeley to receive an Irish Times best ensemble theatre award for the Bruiser company’s revival of Owen McCafferty’s play Mojo Mickybo.

“It was a fantastic way to finish that project and prepare to start another one,“ admits Michael, who has also had roles in TV shows like Soft Border Patrol and Number 2s.

He knows his role on Coronation Street will inevitably bring him more recognition on the streets. “But that comes with the territory and I suppose it will probably grow and grow,” he says.

Admitting to feeling homesick when he’s away from Belfast, he was recently boosted by a visit to Manchester by his father and son who are both Man United fans.

“They love me being here and they plan more trips across to Manchester whereas I am hoping to get to see Liverpool if I can get tickets. The banter on the set after the weekend games can be class because there are so many fans of the four clubs in Manchester and Liverpool.”

Michael is a keen pilot

Michael was born in Toronto but his parents spent only a year in Canada before coming home. One of the earliest passions in his formative years was flying and he got his pilot’s licence in 2009 though he was grounded for several years by the Covid lockdown.

“Nothing beats the thrill for me of flying over the Ards peninsula but if push came to shove I could fly over to Manchester for a day’s filming and return home in the evening though I’m sure how the Coronation Street people would take to that idea!”