Nadine Coyle in talks to star in new season of Derry Girls

Singer and comedy creator went to same school

The most famous girl from Derry is in talks to star in the most famous show about Derry.

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has been talking to Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee about landing a cameo in the hit sitcom.

"I've spoken to her and we're going to try. It would be great to get a role, something like a really good part, because it's so funny," the 34-year-old told the Is It Just Me? podcast.

"Lisa McGee went to my grammar school and she based the whole show on that.

"Our principal, Sister Christopher, was a nun. (The girls on the show have) the same uniform - the green uniform. It's a Catholic convent school, an all-girls school.

"She (Lisa McGee) was there at the same time as my older sister."

Lisa McGee attends the Writers' Guild Awards 2020 at Royal College Of Physicians in January.

Watching the sitcom brings back all sorts of memories for Nadine, a contestant on the last series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

"You don't realise it at the time (how weird growing up in Northern Ireland is). It's only when you're watching back... because I grew up like that," the singer explained.

"You could be on the bus on the way to school and the Army would come on and check underneath for bombs.

"We didn't know anything else... there would be tanks (armoured cars) up and down the street.

"You just assume that that's how everybody lives and that's how it is for everybody. It's not until you get out (of Northern Ireland) that you're going, 'Oh God, this doesn't happen everywhere. This is just happening here'.

"But it doesn't make it a place that's unsafe or anything. You see that in watching Derry Girls - it didn't affect you and you could get on with your day-to-day life.

Lisa McGee

"There were certain adjustments you had to make, but you didn't think about it. It wasn't something that kind of hung over you in a negative way. You just got on with it.

"It's still happening now, but you could go there. It's a beautiful place, a beautiful town, but you can still go there and they still have the armoured cars out, but it looks visually different."

Nadine also joked she would find a potential role in the show a doddle because she wouldn't have to do any work to sound like a local.

"I've got the accent down - it's the one that I've got," she said.

"One of the actresses, one of the girls, studied my accent to play the role.

"She (Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin) is from southern Ireland. She was asked, 'How did you get the accent?', and she was like, 'I just watched YouTube videos of Nadine Coyle talking the whole time to try and get it'.

"I happened to be in Derry at the time and heard her on the radio and was like, 'Oh wow'."