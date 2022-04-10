Neil Hannon recalls thinking behind his one and only Troubles track

Pop star Neil Hannon has admitted that writing his one and only song about the Troubles made him feel “physically sick to think about the horror”.

The Divine Comedy frontman said he felt inspired to pen his song Sunrise as it was around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

Neil (51), was talking to Take That’s Gary Barlow for his BBC Radio 2 show We Write The Songs.

The son of Brian Hannon, a Church of Ireland minister and later Bishop of Clogher, he spent his teenage years in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, having been born in Derry and living in Fivemiletown in between.

But Neil said that despite a sheltered upbringing it was impossible for the backdrop of the Troubles not to rub off on him in some form.

He said: “Well yes, not least because my dad was a bishop at the height of the Troubles in Fermanagh and he was constantly having to go to minister to the bereaved of certain incidents.

“It was horrible, but it was always second-hand to me and so I probably saw the same thing as everybody else did on the news, but I guess the only difference being that at school you did hear things that were incredibly aggressive and distasteful from your school mates.

“And you know it was not even their fault, they were just sort of repeating what they heard from their parents and everything, so the atmosphere could be bad.

“Then again, for most of the time the atmosphere was just like anybody else’s childhood.

“I had a very nice middle-class family life and apart from the odd occasion of reality, it was quite quiet really and clerical, as my dad was a clergyman.”

During the programme, Gary Barlow was keen to find out if the Something For The Weekend singer found music as an escape during the Troubles or whether it was something just in his heart.

Neil added: “I think it was a bit of both. I definitely had the music in me, I really wanted to do it, but I think the way I wrote music and the flights of fancy that I went on had a lot to do with just trying to build this world for myself that wasn’t the quite grim world that I was seeing outside.

“I have written a lot of songs and I have only written one that was absolutely about the situation in Northern Ireland, called Sunrise.

“When I started writing it, it was like, ‘Ah God, am I really going to do this? It makes me feel sort of physically sick to think about all the horror. But I’m going to.’

“Because it was the end of the 90s, it was the Good Friday Agreement and I thought, ‘I’m going to do it while we’re all reasonably optimistic.’

“And it turned out rather well so I’m pleased about that but I did say at the end of it, I think that’ll be it for me writing songs about the North.”