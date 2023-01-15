New Downtown Country host Victoria Quinn: ‘I’m gutted I didn’t finish my very first week on air’

Disaster struck for Downtown Country’s new breakfast show host Victoria Quinn when she had to hang up her mic just three days into the job after losing her voice.

The devastated DJ was thrilled to start her role as the freshest voice of Downtown Country on Monday, but was struck down by severe flu which put her off air from Wednesday.

Speaking to Sunday Life from her sick bed at home in Stoneyford on Thursday morning, she said: “I’m absolutely gutted that I didn’t even get to finish my first week on air.

“I’m sitting here in my jammies sipping hot lemon and honey and feeling lousy while Downtown has had to get someone to stand in for me.

“I was buzzing on Monday on my first day. Then on Tuesday I started to feel unwell while on air, but I powered through. And then on Wednesday my voice was going during the show.

“I had listeners messaging in asking if I was OK, which was really nice that they already cared. I am so gutted.”

Victoria (26) swapped nights for early mornings when she made the move to the Downtown Country breakfast show after three years of presenting the late show on Q Radio.

It is a big change for the young disc spinner, who is excited to be joining the Downtown/Cool FM team and says she hopes to bring a younger audience to the popular early morning country show.

Victoria Quinn loves her radio job

“With the late show I was used to getting to bed around 4am, now I am getting up at 5am when usually I am just going to sleep,” she joked.

“I grew up with country music and the breakfast show is exactly the one I always wanted to do, so I am really excited about it.

“I hope to play a bit of everything to appeal to all ages, but definitely attract more young blood to the show.”

Victoria, who plans to tie the knot next year with long-term boyfriend, firefighter Matthew Cahill (27), fell in love with radio during a week’s work experience at the former Citybeat station when she was just 16.

One of the presenters she shadowed as a student 10 years ago, David McCammond, is now her boss at Downtown Country.

She explained: “Growing up I was always all-singing, all-dancing and loved being on stage. But it wasn’t until that work experience that I knew I wanted to work in radio.

“Now having the chance to work at Cool FM/Downtown is my dream as I love the variety and the opportunities for all types of presenting.”

Victoria Quinn on the family farm

Victoria grew up and still lives on the family farm in Stoneyford, where country music was always playing.

She tragically lost her dad Liam in 2018 when he died of a heart attack at just 53.

As she made her debut on Downtown Country this week, her dad wasn’t far from her thoughts.

She said: “My mum Josie and my daddy always had country music playing in our house.

“My dad was a big fan and he also followed my career from my days of presenting a student radio show.

“I know he would have been so proud and all biz about me joining Downtown Country.”

Victoria is hoping to be well enough to go back on air tomorrow morning from 7-10am.

She added: “I hope to have lots of interaction with listeners as I want them to feel they know me and I want to get to know them. That is the part I really love.

“People can expect good vibes and to always wake up to positivity... and, of course, plenty of country music.”