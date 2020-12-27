New Year's resolutions: NI celebs reveal dreams for next 12 months, from taking up a language to learning to focus on the things that really matter

EAMONN Holmes has told how, like everyone else, he will be glad to wave goodbye to one of the most difficult years in living memory.

The 61-year-old TV presenter has had a tough 12 months, being away from his beloved Belfast and his mum Josie (92) more than he would want. He and wife Ruth Langsford also stood down from their Friday slot on This Morning.

He told Sunday Life he was inspired by new year's resolutions, and that he would like to finally learn how to swim and perhaps take up a foreign language.

"Whatever you do, make it achievable. Small tasks repeated will keep you on your resolution track," Eamonn said.

"If you've failed with the same old culprits, try something different. Success may bring you a new confidence to tackle failed resolutions.

"I genuinely believe in new year's resolutions. It's a great time to take stock, repair your habits and improve your life.

"I'm a flawed creature, but over the years I've kept up to date with technology - a resolution I made 20 years ago. I've shed three stone in five years.

"I've watched films and read books that were must-sees and must-reads.

"I feel proud to have done those things and more. Believe me, there is much more to do. I can't play a musical instrument, I can't swim and I can't speak a foreign language. I don't know if I ever will, but each is a possible for my resolution list."

Ruth, unlike her husband, is not stressing about self-improvement.

"I'm not a huge believer in new year's resolutions. I've never been a fan of the pressure we put on ourselves to maintain them," the 61-year-old said.

"To do anything, you have to have a need, a desire and, most importantly, time. Time is such a precious commodity, so none of us should set ourselves up to fail because we haven't got the time.

"Maybe that's where we all need to start. Make your first resolution finding time, then let's all swap notes in spring to see how we're all getting on."

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell at the SS Nomadic in Belfast

Derry Girls actress Jamie-Lee O'Donnell has a huge list of things she wants to achieve over the coming year, during which filming for season three of the Channel 4 sitcom will get under way.

"My plans for the next year are the length of my arm. What I would like to do, which a few of my friends did a couple of years ago, would be to go back to the places I was taken to in school," she said.

"I would like to go back to the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh. I would love to go back because I feel like you don't appreciate it when you are young.

"When you get older and wiser, then you think 'Let's go get some history'. I would love to do stuff like this. It's something different."

Niall Horan (Ian West/PA)

Like many musicians, Niall Horan is anticipating getting back on stage and performing for his fans.

The former One Direction star revealed: "My hope for 2021, first and foremost, is that everyone gets back to normality and stays safe and well.

"Personally, I really hope I can perform for my fans because that's what I miss most. (I'd like to) record more music and I'm looking forward to exciting new plans with Modest Golf and maybe even hitting a few good shots on the course myself."

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's Together at Christmas

Double act Alfie Boe and Michael Ball hope we have all learned something this year.

"We want people to be together, to be able to give their loved ones a hug. It's (about) the simple things," Alfie said.

Michael added: "This year has made us aware of what's important and (taught us) not to sweat the small stuff. It's been a real eye-opener."

TV personality Katie Piper hopes to see a similar picture emerging over the next 12 months.

Katie Piper (BBC)

"I think we all have the same resolution: we want to connect again, a bit of hugging, making plans and being in the same room as others. It will come," she said.

Local TV star Zoe Salmon hopes that everyone comes together to keep each other safe as we continue to battle Covid-19.

Zoe Salmon

"My hope for 2021 is that we all continue to realise that our health is our wealth. Nothing is more important. I hope that we continue to protect our loved ones, our community and society as a whole, and that we practise selflessness so that in 2021 we will see less deaths due to the spread of coronavirus," the 40-year-old said.

"I hope that as we continue to play our part to fight this global pandemic together, we will all be heroes.

"That's my biggest hope for all of us for 2021: that we can look back at our personal choices and actions and be proud that we did everything we possibly could to protect others and save lives.

"The world is hurting, but it will begin to heal. We all need to hang in there because there are brighter days ahead and the sacrifices we have made will be worth it. I wish everyone love, health and hope for the new year and beyond as we continue (our fight) against coronavirus."

Cool FM's Pete Snodden wants to see more emotion and holidays abroad when restrictions are lifted.

Pete Snodden

"I'm hoping for a bit of spontaneity and being able to have that random catch-up with a friend or go to the pub to watch the football - all that stuff we took for granted before," he said.

"I want to catch up with all my friends and give them a hug.

"I'm hoping I'll get on a plane and see a little bit of sunshine, not that I am busting to get away from Belfast, but that's always a real treat.

"This year has really proved that there were so many little things we took for granted. Most of all, I'm just hoping myself and my family stay healthy."