Newry hotel dogs land role in Nicole Kidman film The Northman

They are already social media superstars and now Irish wolfhound brothers Papworth and Foxall from Co Down are set for global fame as Hollywood movie stars.

The two-year-old siblings, who are resident pets of the luxury Killeavy Castle Estate hotel in Newry, have been signed up for a starring role in the new Viking movie The Northman.

The dogs, who are used to posing for selfies on a daily basis at their home in the castle grounds, are currently working with a star-studded Hollywood cast including Nicole Kidman, Willem Defoe, Ethan Hawke and Icelandic singer-songwriter Bjork.

The movie is a Viking revenge saga co-written by Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón Sigurdsson and director Robert Eggers, whose credits include The Lighthouse and The Witch.

The eagerly-awaited blockbuster began filming at a purpose-built set in Antrim two weeks ago, following a lengthy delay due to the pandemic.

Film crews were also spotted this week at Malin Head in Donegal.

Killeavy Castle Estate - Irish Wolfhounds Papworth and Foxhall

The big budget movie is set in Iceland but the natural landscape of Ireland's north coast was chosen for filming.

Papworth and Foxall are believed to have captured the eye of the film-makers due to their popular social media profile.

The dogs, which are cared for and trained by Killeavy farm manager Jamie Curran, have become popular with visitors to the hotel taking selfies.

Sales and marketing manager at the estate, Terry Kelly, said: "The dogs have been exceptionally well trained by our farm manager, Jamie Curran, and their behaviour and care is a credit to his dedication to both Papworth and Foxall. He has looked after them since they were pups."

Due to a confidentiality clause in the movie contract, Mr Kelly could not discuss the dogs' role in the film.

Nicole Kidman

However, their absence from the front of the hotel while fulfilling their film commitments has been noted by disappointed visitors.

Papworth and Foxall usually spend every day from 10.30am until 2pm greeting guests and posing for pictures.

They are not the first pet pooches from here to make it big in the film industry.

Two Northern Inuit dogs owned by Co Down brothers William, Ross and Caelan Mulhall are now beloved by millions after playing direwolves in the global hit Game of Thrones.

Odin played Bran Stark's Summer and Thor played Robb Stark's Grey Wind. Sadly, Odin passed away in March from cancer.