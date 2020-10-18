Next Line Of Duty series could be last one, hints Adrian Dunbar

Actor Adrian Dunbar who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings is seen during Line of Duty filming off Beechmount Avenue in West Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Jed Mercurio has admitted he knows how Line of Duty will pan out.

The creator of the hit BBC One drama, which is currently filming its sixth series, has planned the entire story arc, but he doesn't know when the ending will happen.

"Yes, I do know how it will end. As an overview, yes, but in terms of detail, no. We would figure out the number of episodes based on the detail," said the 54-year-old.

"You do a first season and you hope and cross your fingers that it's going to be a success and it's going to be favourably scheduled, then you can begin to look ahead.

"I've had ups and downs in my career with things where we have planned ahead, but then the broadcaster, for whatever reason, has decided not to recommission. It's a double-edged sword."

Last week, Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar , who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, revealed that Jed planned to tie up loose ends in the next series, hinting that the end could be near.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar star in Line Of Duty (World Productions/BBC One)

"This series we are trying to bring the current storylines to an end. We might go again for a seventh series. I don't know. That's in the lap of the gods," he said.

Jed, who was speaking as part of the series In Conversation With for RTS Midlands, admitted that while he never wanted his shows to end, they were usually axed by the broadcaster for reasons unrelated to the programmes themselves.

He also suggested Line of Duty was unlikely to move to Netflix if dropped.

"Pretty much all of my shows should have continued," Jed said.

"None of the shows that I've worked on that have come to an end, it wasn't because any of the creatives haven't wanted them to continue.

"It's always been a decision that has come from the broadcaster. It's almost always because there had been a change of personnel. Either the head of drama or head of channel has left who originally commissioned it and someone new comes in and they drop a lot of things and make room for their own commissions.

"I don't know if (it'd go to Netflix) if it was dropped. I think in the UK there's not really much of a tradition of going from channel to channel.

Line Of Duty writer Jed Mercurio (Isabel Infantes/PA)

"It's quite rare for something to be dropped and then picked up by another channel. I think the chances are quite slim.

"If Line of Duty got dropped by the BBC, I don't think it would automatically get picked up by anyone else."

But it seems unlikely to be axed as Jed, who also wrote The Bodyguard, is in demand with his show Bloodlands, which is set in Belfast and stars JAMES NESBITT.

"I am in this very fortunate position where I can do other things and then come back to Line of Duty. The BBC allows me to explore other ideas," he said.