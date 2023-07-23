NI actor Conleth Hill back in business with Sian Gibson in new show

Car Share stars reunite for BBC comedy about dodgy entrepreneur’s double life

Conleth Hill has reunited with his Car Share friend Sian Gibson for new show The Power of Parker.

The comedy is about a self-made man, Martin Parker, struggling to keep his head above water at the start of the 90s.

The wannabe business guru has a perfect life and a flash car, but wife Diane and mistress Kath could put a spanner in the works.

Conleth, who played Elsie in Car Share, said: “Martin Parker is a man who seems to have it all and more — beautiful wife and family, beautiful mistress, impressive detached home, a chain of electrical goods shops, the confidence, the suits, the cowboy boots and car.

“But all is not as happy and successful as it seems. He has made bad decisions and is against the clock to sort the whole mess out.

“I’ve never played anyone quite like Martin before. The writers, Paul Coleman (who wrote Max and Paddy with Peter Kay) and Sian (Carshare co-writer), presented such brilliant scripts. I honestly feel they did all the work and gave us lots of cracking characters.”

Ballycastle actor Conleth, who also appeared in Suits and Game of Thrones, admitted he was drawn to the show because of when it was set.

He said: “I was in my twenties and started acting in 1986 and 87 , so I loved it all — football, music, movies and great TV. In 1990 I was working in theatre in Belfast and, funnily enough, filming in Manchester on a series called Medics. Love Manchester, me.”

Conleth plays a businessman leading a double life

Sian, who plays Martin’s long-time love, Kath, said it was nostalgic for her to do the show because she was a student in Manchester, close to where The Power of Parker was set.

She added: “I was a student in Manchester in the 90s, so obviously I love the music and the fashion. I liked the idea of making something nostalgic with lots of big hair, shoulder pads and a cracking soundtrack.

“For our story, the time period was also the perfect setting for Martin Parker and his dodgy dealings. In a pre-digital age, with no Google, texting or email trails, it would have been much easier to hide his secrets.

“It was pre-ladette and MeToo, so women were viewed a bit differently in relationships and in the workplace.

“Hopefully our audience can enjoy watching Kath and Diane stand up for themselves and regain their power.”

The first episode will be shown at 9.30pm on BBC One on July 28. All episodes will drop on the iPlayer that night