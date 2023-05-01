NI telly producer’s new show sings Eurovision's praises

Portadown man the brains behind programme charting competition’s highs and lows

As the countdown to Eurovision begins, a TV producer is set to take fans on a nostalgic trip through the history of the world’s biggest live music contest.

Simon Proctor has spent the past few months hunting through 67 years of archived footage to unearth some gems for Eurovision: 30 Unforgettable Moments, which will be screened on Friday on Channel 5.

The Portadown man, who has worked on the song contest many times, has captured golden moments including the highs and lows of the live finals.

With UK interest at an all-time high following Sam Ryder’s performance last year, 25-time BBC Eurovision commentator Ken Bruce will lead viewers through the scrapbook of footage, reliving classic moments with some of the people who were there.

Ken Bruce

The upcoming special will celebrate the amazing music, jaw-dropping gimmicks and fashion-defying outfits that make the contest a must-see experience.

Simon, a freelance producer who works and lives in London, has worked on some of TV’s biggest shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Noel’s Christmas Presents, the Royal Variety Show and the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

“This is 90 minutes that will definitely have you humming the hits and getting into the Eurovision party spirit,’’ he said.

“As well as our 30 moments and interviews with lots of past winners, we feature some of the most outlandish performances, as well as some of the props and mad things you see on the Eurovision stage.

“It is very much geared to audiences who loved it in the 80s and 90s, and it is warm, celebratory and not too serious.”

Simon Proctor with Johnny Logan and Eurovision's Swedish presenter Petra Mede

Expect footage of bearded Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst, whose performance charmed hundreds of millions in 2014, and Ireland’s Johnny Logan’s famous triple win.

You can also expect to see Cliff Richard being pipped at the post in front of devastated fans at the Albert Hall, Abba’s 1974 win, Celine Dion’s fashion faux pas and Lulu’s four-way tie.

Simon talked to BBC commentator Paddy O’Connell about the quirkier entries. Italian Rockers Maneskin and Ukraine’s Verka Serduchka also appear, along with the UK’s highest and lowest scores.

Conchita Wurst — © Alamy Stock Photo

Among the Eurovision entries interviewed are Katrina (from the Waves), the UK’s most recent winner, Cheryl, Jay and Bobby talking about Bucks Fizz’s win in 1981 with Making Your Mind Up, and Northern Ireland’s Niamh Kavanagh on beating Sonia in 1993.

Simon, who began his career with the BBC, has a long history of working on Eurovision with the late Terry Wogan.

He also produced a Eurovision 60th birthday show for the BBC which was shown in 27 countries.

Ulrika Jonsson and Terry Wogan ahead of the 1998 contest — © Alamy Stock Photo

He said: “My first job with the BBC 25 years ago was as a researcher on Eurovision when it was in Birmingham.

“I remember that when Terry Wogan walked into our office for the first time, I was speechless. He really was the best and he loved us — he thought people from Northern Ireland were great.

“On our new show, all of the artists talk about Terry and their memories of him.

“I grew up watching Eurovision and I feel so fortunate to have been able to work on it.

“I actually helped the Swedes to pick their song four or five times.

“I also had the pleasure of producing the 60th anniversary show in Hammersmith, which was presented by Graham Norton, and that was just like one big Eurovision party.

“This show is going out on Friday night as a warm-up for the contest and hopefully will be shown again on the night of Eurovision.”

The contest is being staged in Liverpool this year, its first time in the UK in 25 years, on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

The competition is made up of two semi-finals, which will be screened live on May 9 and May 11.

Ten countries from each show will go through to the spectacular grand final, to be held on May 13.

Eurovision: 30 Unforgettable Moments will be shown on Channel 5 at 10pm on May 5