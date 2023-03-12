Niall Horan: X Factor experience helping me as coach on The Voice

Stint on singing contest prepared Irish star for judging panel

Niall Horan thinks his experience as a contestant on X Factor helped him as a coach on The Voice in the US.

The Irish singer, who releases third album The Show in June, shot to fame after Simon Cowell put him in One Direction after he auditioned as a solo singer in 2010.

The 29-year-old said: “I didn’t think my experience would make that much of a difference, to be honest, but the longer I spend on the show, and having shot a lot of it already, I can see the X Factor in me come out [in] the way I deal with the artists, the way I make decisions.

“I’m thinking about it as if it was me on stage, which makes decision time really hard. I have empathy, coming from a show like that and being that young. It’s so hard, but it’s good fun. I really enjoyed it.

“It’s been interesting [on The Voice], especially coming from a similar show. There are a couple of people who I’ve heard nerves in their voice, but I still turn as I know the audition process is tough.

“Where we are in the show right now, I was like, ‘These people I have on my team, they had nervous auditions and now they’ve become some of the best in the whole thing’.”

The One Direction star is also looking forward to turning 30 this September and has one bucket-list item he wants to tick off before the big day.

Niall explained: “Playing festivals is something that has been on my bucket list for a long time. Pop wasn’t a big thing at festivals until about five or six years ago, so in the band we never did them. That’s a huge one for me.”

He is particularly keen to hit the road because all plans to tour second album Heartbreak Weather were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Niall said: “I’d released an album the day we were told we were going into lockdown — some would say that was great timing.

“The tour was cancelled, so I was just kind of angry at the world, like we all were. I was sitting around, waiting for something to happen, waiting for the creative juices to flow. It took a while.”

Speaking about his new album, he added: “I’m always so nervous. It’s the biggest cliche. Whenever you work on something, you want it to do well. After three years of not releasing music, there’s a sense of, ‘Please, do good’. It is one of those albums that will be better live. It has a very live feel to it.”