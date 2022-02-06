Nicola Coughlan’s Bridgerton character a Derry naughty girl

Star getting giddy over sex scenes

The 34-year-old Derry Girls star plays Penelope Featherington as well as Lady Whistledown in the Netflix show that has already been watched by 82 million people globally.

Unlike Rege-Jean Page, who left after the first series, she is locked in for as long as Bridgerton keeps rolling. Her love life is the focus of one of the Julia Quinn books that the show is adapted from.

The relationship between her character, Penelope and Colin Bridgerton has been so far platonic but they become much more than friends with sex scenes to rival those of the Duke of Hastings (Rege) and Daphne Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

Nicola, who finished filming Derry Girls here in December, said: “Oh god, yes it’s going to happen! We [she and Luke Newton, who plays Colin] used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we did this when we do it?’ And then as time goes on it becomes more real. Now it’s not funny anymore! Everyone’s like ‘You’re going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips.’

Reflecting on how big the show has become, she admits that although she knew the Shona Rhimes show would be popular, she didn’t expect it to be quite so big.

The Galway actress explains: “I was like, ‘Ok, great. People are watching. And it was like ‘It’s number one in Turkey. It’s number one in Canada. Number one in US. I started compiling a list just to try and make it real in my head. And then it was like ‘It’s the biggest show that’s ever been on Netflix, 80 million people’. And it’s like ‘what?’ It was just surreal. I didn’t think it was going to be the biggest show on Netflix. I didn’t think that level. But I had lunch with Phoebe, maybe just two months before it came out. And I said, ‘I think your life’s going to change. And she was like, ‘No, I don’t know. I’ve done things before that people was was going to be huge and it hasn’t worked out’. But I just had an instinct about it.”

Nicola has already seen the first episode of series two, telling Elle Magazine: “Oh you are going to love it. I came back from Derry [where she was filming Derry Girls] to watch a screening of episode one with the cast. And at the end we were shouting and cheering and jumping out of our setas. Which doesn’t happen.”

As well as the excitement of more Bridgerton, Nicola has had a bittersweet time filming the third and final series of Derry Girls which also returns to our screens soon.

Reflecting on playing Clare for the final time, she added: “I always find it hard to explain to people about playing characters, that they feel like your friends and I’ve been playing Clare now for five years. So it’s like saying goodbye to a friend I know I’ll never see again.”