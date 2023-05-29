‘None of us even noticed him’: Why Sugababes weren’t moved by meeting David Beckham

Band more excited to meet former Spice Girls star Victoria

The trio — Siobhan Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena — wowed the audience at their Live at Botanic Gardens show in Belfast on Friday.

Siobhan said that the bandmates weren’t excited to meet the former footballer but were more interested in his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The 38-year-old added: “I remember meeting her and being so excited because I was a huge Spice Girls fan. We all were.

“In year seven I got loads of girls together and I was like, We need to make a band. We need to perform like the Spice Girls’.”

Recalling meeting the star, she explained: “I love that David Beckham was sat outside the room and none of us even noticed him. We were like, ‘Whatever’.”

“She [Victoria] was really lovely. She gave us a little pep talk before we went on stage. She was like, ‘Have fun.’ She was trying to relax us and make sure we weren’t nervous. She was really lovely.”

Separately, Heidi Range, who replaced Siobhan after she left the band in 2001, before returning, is planning on making a solo comeback.

The former group member feels like she’s on the verge of a new chapter in her life after turning 40.

David and Victoria Beckham

She wants to “remember who she was” and would love to show her daughters, Aurelia (5) and 21-month-old Athena, what their mummy can do.

Heidi said: “I feel like I’m just getting to a new stage where I’m ready to remember who I was. When I go to shows, you kind of want to grab the mic and have a go.

“There’s a part of me that would love to show [my kids] what Mummy can do. I’d like to do stuff that would inspire them and make them proud as they get older.”

Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan reunited in 2019 after they regained the rights to the band’s name and released a new version of Flowers with DJ Spoony.

Heidi said she was “happy” for the trio to continue: She added: “It’s nice that the songs are still out there. I’m proud I was part of the success. I wish them well.”