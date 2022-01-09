Northern Ireland’s famous faces and lesser-known names to watch out for in 2022

Sunday Life’s who’s who of talent from the worlds of showbiz and sport

A new year can mean a new start for all of us — but 2022 could be a special year for homegrown rising stars in the world of showbiz and sport.

And as well as the young guns set to make it big we’re also tipping some of our best-loved Northern Irish personalities to take their careers to the next level.

In the acting world, Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell has made the leap across the water to star in new Channel 4 series Screw and is already winning rave reviews for her adopted English accent in the role.

She is following in the footsteps of co-star Nicola Coughlan who is set to return this year in hit Netflix drama Bridgerton and the pair are the big two who have used Derry Girls for bigger things, with the final series of the hit sitcom airing in 2022.

Nicola Coughlan

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-biographical movie Belfast, starring local actors Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds, was one of the surprise movie successes of last year and newcomer Jude Hill is tipped for an Oscar nomination, which would see the child star’s stock soar even further.

Jude Hill (left) with Jamie Dornan in Belfast

We should also keep an eye out for Castlewellan actress Eileen O’Higgins, who will appear in telly series Billy The Kid.

She told Sunday Life: “I’m just back from Canada where I was filming a Western — I never thought I’d be in a Western — and it was unbelievable!

“I was sitting in a wagon and those experiences are completely different than on stage and it’s really wonderful.

“You literally never know what the next story is that you’re going to be telling but I’ve been jumping through some great fantasies.”

Eileen O'Higgins

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland music scene has never been better and we are tipping Bangor band The Florentinas to break through in ‘22.

The young rock band — Paddy, Jacob, Luke and Jakob — were only formed at school three years ago and have been using lockdowns to hone their craft, so now they are ready to take off, just like Ash 30 years before them.

The Florentinas

Angel-voiced Derry singers Roe and Soak are well-placed to take things up a gear and we’re also liking Belfast hip hop artist Jordan Adetunji to take his energy-packed style further afield.

Soak

Magherafelt man JC Stewart, Conor Marcus, and Conchur White are a trio of young singer-songwriters who are also hot property.

Elsewhere in showbiz, Dean McCullough can build on an epic arrival last year on network BBC Radio 1 and is a man with drive and passion to push his career even higher having now established himself as one of the hottest presenters at the station.

Dean McCullough

He said: “I’m really enjoying myself. People keep saying, ‘You must be overwhelmed; this is all so new and exciting,’ and it is all of that, but I’ve been preparing my whole life for this.

“I’ve been listening to Radio 1 every day for so long. Now I’ve got my own show, it feels like I’ve come home.”

The local comedy scene is bigger than ever, with a host of self-made comics who have built up such stellar reputations using social media that they were playing the SSE Arena last year, like Colin Geddis, Shane Todd and Paddy Raff.

Hot on their heels now is Dave Elliott, who broke the news through Sunday Life that he had packed in the day job to go full tilt in the funny business.

Dave Elliott

And not only will he take his stand-up show to new heights after packing out the Ulster Hall, he’s also penned three sitcoms, one of which is in production with Channel 4.

He told us: “I just sat during the lockdown and wrote three pitches for sitcoms and I’ve been jammy enough that all of them have been taken on by a production company so they’re all in development.

“For me the goal has always just been to be professional, full-time comedian and writer really, so it’s strange that we’re at this point where it’s happening.”

And in sport, the future looks bright for the Northern Ireland national football team with the level of talent coming through across the water.

Top of the tree is Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, with the Castlederg 18-year-old ready to build on making his first team debut earlier this season.

Conor Bradley

Other ones to watch will be Trai Hume after his switch last week to Sunderland from Linfield, who will hope to go from strength to strength like fellow ex-Blues star Shayne Lavery since his move to Blackpool.

Trai Hume

In other sports we’re backing motorbikes superstar Jonathan Rea to bounce back and cement his place as the greatest of all time with another world championship.

And still only 22, Ards man Rhys McClenaghan is already the most decorated Irish gymnast in history and after getting a taste of the Olympics last year, he will be focused on using the next two years to get himself in pole position for Paris 2024.