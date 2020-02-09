Northern Irish Snow Patrol photographer reveals top ten pictures

Bradley Quinn played a crucial role in the early days of Snow Patrol but could never have imagined it would end up with him travelling the world with the band for 22 years.

The Bangor man sat beside Gary Lightbody in school and it would later lead to Gary being introduced to Bradley's brother Jonny through a mutual friend - and he has been the rock group's drummer ever since.

But Bradley (43) has made it a family affair after being hired as Snow Patrol's official photographer and he has shared some of his favourite snaps with Sunday Life today.

He is also set to share his knowledge gained from more than two decades on the road with the band capturing magic moments on and off stage at a Belfast event this week.

When he is not snapping Snow Patrol, Bradley (right) does PR and commercial work, but he revealed that hanging out with rock stars has given him his own fair share of surreal experiences - like appearing on stage at Live 8 in Hyde Park in 2005.

He said: "It was at the end and I was with the band and next thing the curtain appears and I just walked on with them and they were playing Hey Jude. And I got all these text messages saying, 'Is that you standing behind Paul McCartney and George Michael'? Thankfully it was a song with easy lyrics - but I don't think I'll be invited to sing backing vocals on a Snow Patrol song any time soon!"

Bradley is well used to rubbing shoulders with stars at shows, from Johnny McDaid's actress partner Courteney Cox to friend of the band Ed Sheeran: "It's quite often; on the last tour Ed appeared and sang with Gary during Chasing Cars. He's had James Cordon up singing with him, little surprises like that throughout the tour.

"It adds to it and makes the shows a little bit different. Some fans were flying over from the States and going to 12 shows in a row so sometimes for them if the set's changing and there's some surprises in there it adds to it."

On Thursday, Bradley will be one of a number of high-profile industry figures appearing at Output Belfast, Ireland's largest music conference where he will aim to inspire a new generation in the business.

He said: "I want to tell bands and emerging artists about the importance of photography and social media in building awareness around them and building their profile.

"It goes hand in hand, it's getting the right picture but it's how you utilise that to the best of your ability and how photography and now videos are important and using those two mediums."

Organised by Belfast City Council, the event will include panel discussions, music sessions, workshops and speed networking events as well as keynote speeches from award-winning musicians and managers.

Based at The MAC, the conference is expected to attract around 600 attendees.

Visit www.outputbelfast.com for more information.

Pablo Wilderness

Ward Park 3

Eyes Open Studio

Odyssey Arena

Pablo's Highland Hammer

Light show, Nathan Connolly

Tennents Vital

Vive Latino

Ward Park 2

Antwerp Feb 2012