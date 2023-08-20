Nuala Meenehan: Belfast fashion icon ‘busier than ever’ at 57

Top model on ‘seismic changes’ in the industry and how, after four decades on the catwalk, she’s busier than ever

Northern Ireland’s best-known model Nuala Meenehan has said she is busier now than ever before as the industry continues to evolve and embrace inclusivity and diversity.

The 57-year-old east Belfast woman, who is marking four decades as a model this year, says she never imagined she would still be working in her 50s when she first joined a Belfast agency as a teenager.

According to Nuala, “seismic shifts” in the industry across the globe mean factors like age and dress size are no longer barriers and that diversity is welcomed.

And she said the explosion of social media had also contributed to changes within the business, with many influencers on platforms like Instagram taking over from fashion bibles as sources of inspiration.

Nuala Meenehan.

Nuala was speaking as Vogue magazine recreated an iconic front cover for its September issue, celebrating the era of the supermodels. In January 1990, supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford were photographed together by Peter Lindbergh. Thirty-three years later, the image has been recreated to appear on both the UK and US edition covers. Only Tatjana Patitz is absent, having died earlier this year.

In much the same way the four women — who are all in their 50s — changed the face of modelling worldwide, so too did Nuala help pave the way in Belfast and Dublin.

Nuala Meenehan on the cover of Ulster Tatler

“Quite a few Northern Irish models who worked with me in Dublin went away, became international models and never came back,” Nuala says.

“I think I’m probably so well-known because I stayed. I worked in Dublin, then moved to London but I didn’t like it there and came home when I was 24.

“Most of my career has been spent here and because I never had children, I just continued to work.

“But when I started out, I didn’t even want to be a model really and I certainly never imagined I’d still be doing it aged 57, yet largely, I’m working more now than I ever did.”

Nuala Meenehan at Belfast One fashion show 2022

Nuala, who is married to media director Tony Axon, was encouraged into modelling by her mum as a means of earning some pocket money. As children, she and all her siblings had appeared in a television commercial, but Nuala hoped to pursue a career in graphic design.

After coming second in a cover girl competition, Nuala landed a placement with local model agent Brian Massey. Her mum paid for two of her sisters to take the course too. When her sister Claire went to Dublin for an agency casting, Nuala accompanied her as chaperone — and, quite by accident, ended up on the books.

“The first job was a booking by Image magazine to do a fashion photoshoot and I was paid 500 punts for sitting around in nice clothes, looking into the camera,” says Nuala.

“I ended up staying in Dublin and didn’t go back to Rupert Stanley College in Belfast. I had a successful career there, but my agency and some friends suggested I move to London, which I did when I was 22.

“I did a lot of commercial work, TV campaigns and catalogues. But I didn’t like London, so moved back home two years later and got a job with the Belfast Telegraph in telesales.”

Nuala Meenehan at Stormont Hotel, Belfast, in 1984

Ironically, Nuala thought her modelling career was behind her as she approached her late 20s. But given her striking good looks, her willingness to adapt to new styles and her discipline from years of training as a fashion model, she soon found herself in huge demand again.

“I just kept getting booked for jobs. I was in my late 30s and I started to notice a seismic shift in attitudes towards ageing that was happening globally.

“Then when I was in my 40s, myself and some other girls set up an agency for plus size and older women, to represent that demographic.

“I didn’t want to be an agent though so when Cathy Martin asked me if I’d like to come and work for her as a model, I said yes and haven’t stopped working since.”

Nuala Meenehan in her early days

One event which Nuala says celebrates inclusivity is Belfast One BID, which returns to the City Hall in Belfast today, with its popular fashion experience The Belfast One Fashion Show.

Showcasing over 50 retailers, the show will feature hair, style and make-up demonstrations using local models, including Nuala.

“Belfast BID is very inclusive and reflective of different demographics, which is great to see,” she says.

“At fashion events, I used to be the token older model but not anymore. And while fashion still has some way to go, these changes are to be welcomed.

“Social media has changed modelling too by taking away the power and control from the magazines.

“Women will no longer be dictated to by fashion magazines and the rise of the influencer building like-minded communities is very empowering.”

Nuala Meenehan on the cover of Northern Woman magazine

Nuala, who cites Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Iman as her own favourite models, says she hopes to keep modelling for as long as she can “step out in high heels”.

“I’ve been modelling for 40 years now, with a two-year gap when I worked in telesales,” Nuala says. “And I can see myself still modelling when I’m 66 and celebrating my 50th year in the business.

“Modelling is such a big part of my life and I’d miss it too much if I gave it up now.”

Nuala Meenehan at Belfast One fashion show 2022

