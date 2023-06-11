Olly Murs gives fans a night to remember at Botanic Gardens

Marry Me singer whips up the crowd with high-energy show

Laoise Lole, Sara Soares and Caitlin Lole before heading to Slane to see Harry Styles

Katie McShane (left) and Naoimh Denver from Belfast before seeing Harry Styles

Nick Jephson and daughter Emma at Botanic to see Olly Murs

Olly Murs was back in Belfast last night to bring down the curtain on this year’s Live at Botanic Gardens.

The Heart Skips a Beat and Dance With Me Tonight singer wowed fans with some old favourites and some recent music from his latest album, released last winter.

On a balmy night in Belfast, thousands packed into the Botanic Gardens to see the Essex heart-throb, who was excited to be back performing here.

Tweeting before the show, he said: “Big weekend incoming. I’m back on the road. Cork and Belfast, let’s be having you. Can’t wait to see you all Friday and Saturday.”

Olly Murs at Botanic

During Friday’s gig at The Marquee, he jumped down off the stage and greeted fans in the audience, leaving a fan called Jennifer “overcome with emotion” after a “fantastic night”, according to her pals on social media.

Responding to a video clip of the moment on Twitter, Olly said: “Aww Jennifer so awesome meeting you.

“From stage I couldn’t help but come see you. You sang and danced all night. Your smile lit up the room. Sorry about the sweaty hug.”

After taking some time off recently, the English singer said he was ready to share songs from his new album when he announced he was coming to Belfast in August on his Marry Me Tour.

The title of the tour is taken from his seventh studio album of the same name.

Released in December, it is the first record in over four years for Murs.

Olly Murs: Live at Botanic Gardens on Saturday night (Aodhan Roberts/Sunday Life)

Describing the record, Olly said: “It has that steel drum at the intro, which just gets in your head straight away.

“It has a very Gotye, Somebody I Used to Know feel to it, with a touch of The Police — and just a coolness to it. That really excited me.”

The pop star has been making regular TV appearances recently.

He fronts Starstruck, a new ITV show where super-fans are transformed into their musical idols before competing to outperform one another on stage in front of a panel of judges including Adam Lambert.

Olly Murs Live at Botanic Gardens. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Sunday Life

Olly, who is due to marry fiancee Amelia Tank this summer, also recently returned to the big swivelling chair as a judge on The Voice UK.

Former world champion boxer Ryan Burnett and wife Lara went to see rapper Aitch at Botanic Gardens on Thursday before radio presenter Ashleigh Coyle attended on Friday to see The Frames.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles fans were making their way down to Dublin yesterday afternoon ahead of his huge gig at Slane Castle.

Scores of ‘Harries’ were snapped boarding buses in Belfast before making their way to the Boyne Valley in Co Meath.

Dublin Live reported that shops were facing a feather boa shortage in the run-up to the gig because of Harry’s penchant for wearing them.