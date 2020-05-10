Omagh man Ryan Tracey's Britain's Got Talent record blows judges away

The Omagh man (38) regained the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to model five balloon sculptures whilst blindfolded to book a place in the semi-finals of the ITV show.

After setting the record in 2017 on BGT, the Omagh man lost his record to a contestant on Australia's Got Talent last year.

With the help of his young son Matthew (7) on stage, Ryan, aka Duff The Balloon Ninja, came in at just under the 44.25 seconds required to regain his former glory.

He said: "It was just an amazing experience, a real once-in-a-lifetime experience. I have done it before but to have my son on stage with me this time was incredible.

"He is the next generation of what I want to do and he actually inspired me to be a balloon maker when I tried to make balloon sculptures for his first birthday.

"It's so special to share this with him on the biggest stage, under those lights and in front of all those people.

"It takes a special kind of nerve to do that and he was incredible. He had to have confidence in himself and in his daddy not to let him down. We practised very hard and for him to go out there and be so brave, it feels like winning the World Cup. It's the best elation you can get.

"He had to be so exact to the millisecond on that stage and if he had got anything wrong, that was it, it was gone, and I really didn't want that feeling for him.

"Luckily we went on for a bit of fun and really enjoyed ourselves, it's a beautiful moment.

"Matthew really adds another element to my performing and that's people being able to see why I do it. It's that look on his face."

Despite his delight at qualifying for the semi-finals, Ryan and the rest of the contestants will have to wait as coronavirus lockdown restrictions mean it could be August before the live show continues.

He added: "It doesn't matter though as that £250,000 has got my name on it already!"