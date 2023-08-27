Opposites attract in new Sky romcom filmed in Belfast

Andersonstown actress teams up with Game of Thrones star’s brother for The Lovers

The star of a new romantic comedy filmed in Belfast only signed up for the series because he felt it had an important story to tell.

Johnny Flynn, the younger half-brother of Game of Thrones actor Jerome, appears in The Lovers as Seamus, a handsome but arrogant journalist from London with a celebrity girlfriend called Frankie, played by Alice Eve.

His life is turned upside down when he meets Janet (Andersonstown actress Roisin Gallagher), a foul-mouthed supermarket worker from Belfast who doesn’t care about anything or anyone, including herself.

Johnny Flynn in The Lovers

When Seamus literally comes crashing into her life — over her fence and into her backyard — it’s hate at first sight before they are drawn to each other and start an affair.

But it’s a love tryst with a twist because they establish rules from the outset.

The first is that the affair must only take place in Belfast, and the second is that they can’t fall in love — that way, no one gets hurts.

Johnny (40) said filming the series was a blast.

He added: “I’ve started to be picky [about roles] because, really, what stories do we need to tell?

“The world feels like a pressure cooker at the moment, and this thing that I do — acting — often feels very trivial, so I feel I need to do things with urgency.

Roisin Gallagher (Picture: Carrie Davenport)

“[A role] can be humorous, but it needs to be important to me or to the wider world. I like things that deal with shifting truths, so that slowly you begin to see things from a different perspective.

“If you can show that we’re changeable and malleable and that we’re all damaged, that’s a good thing to be honest about.

“It’s responsible storytelling for this strange time we’re living through.”

Viewers will be left wondering if the lovers can stick to the rules as their feelings for one another become more intense.

At one stage, Janet warns Seamus, “I wreck everything I touch”, but he replies: “I don’t care. Wreck me, desecrate me, I don’t care.”

The series, which also stars Ballycastle’s Conleth Hill, was filmed in Belfast, and a shot of the couple kissing on the cobbles outside the Duke of York has been used to promote it around the globe.

Conleth Hill and Roisin Gallagher in The Lovers

Dad-of-three Johnny said while he loved getting his teeth into the part, he felt out of his comfort zone talking up his acting skills on the TV chatshow circuit.

He added: “I’m very shy and get quite overwhelmed. I’ve turned things down in the past on the premise that when the film comes out I’ll have to go on [a promotional tour] and I can’t do it.

“I’ve got over that a little bit, but I’ve been very wary of that type of notoriety.”

Roisin’s role is her biggest on-screen job to date after serving her time treading the boards in stage shows.

She was immediately attracted to her feisty character.

She said: “I want to feel excited and terrified by the prospect of bringing a character alive.

“I look for all the ways I can relate to a script and all the ways it is different from my reality.”

The Lovers will premiere on Sky Atlantic on September 7