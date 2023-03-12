Oscars 2023: An Irish Goodbye star James Martin living the dream in Hollywood

Actor’s dad says Belfast man loving his time Stateside and hopes for gong on 31st birthday

James with the Irish Goodbye team, Tom Berkeley, Ross White, Seamus O’Hara and Pearce Cullen — © Getty Images for US-Ireland Alli

James and Colin Farrell at the Baftas last month

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin is living his American dream no matter what happens at the Oscars tonight, according to his dad.

The movie is nominated for best short film and goes into the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood as the bookies’ favourite to win.

It follows two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death to fulfil her bucket list.

Belfast man James and mum Suzanne will be rubbing shoulders at the ceremony with A-listers such as Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and many more.

Dad Ivan Martin said James was already a winner and would treat an Oscar as the icing on the cake of what also happens to be his 31st birthday.

He told Sunday Life: “He’s taking it all in his stride. It seems to have dominated our family lives since we first heard, and the longer you’re in it, the more comfortable you become with it.

“I’ve been asked how he’ll cope if they don’t win, but he’ll be completely fine. He accepts that with everything that has happened, he’s a winner already. He has been to Hollywood and places you never normally would get to go.

“The two guys who wrote the film, Ross White and Tom Berkeley, they were over at a lunch a couple of weeks ago for nominees, and Tom Cruise came in.

“He walked over to them, had a chat and they thought, ‘How do you top that?’ Then one of them got a tap on the shoulder from Steven Spielberg.

“They’ve met people you only dream about. They’re all colleagues on the day and are there for the same reason.

“It’s James’ birthday, so he would see winning the Oscar as the icing on his birthday cake. We’ll see.”

James Martin in LA this week

James agreed, saying: “The timing of it has been just perfect. You know, you can’t plan somebody’s birthday to be on the Oscars.

“So it’s a big day, (but) I just want to enjoy it really, just enjoy the experience.

“I mean, it’s not every day that you go to LA for the Oscars.”

James and mum Suzanne have been in Tinseltown for a week, where he has been enjoying schmoozing with celebs and showing off his harmonica skills.

Watch: Irish Goodbye star James Martin brings the house down at O'Brien's Irish Pub in Los Angeles

Ivan added: “They’ve had a busy schedule of events.

“The clip of him playing Dirty Old Town on the harmonica with his uncle Dee on guitar the other night went viral and has had tens of thousands of hits. It’s unbelievable.

“You couldn’t have written it. You wouldn’t believe it could happen.

“We’ve all heard of the American dream but thought it was only for novels and old films, though at some level it’s still there.

“He’s living his own American dream.”

Despite meeting some of his heroes on his Oscars journey, Ivan said it was just another day in the office for his son.

“He has met a lot of people. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were a big deal for him,” he added.

“He met them before he went at an event in London, and they knew who he was.

“They came over and Colin held his hand out and said, ‘James, there you are. I’ve been looking forward to meeting you’, and talked to him for about 20 minutes.

“They’ve all met up since in LA. Brendan said to him at the event in London, ‘Sure, I’ll see you over there’.

“He’s very relaxed. When he was getting ready for an event last week, he had his jacket and open-necked shirt on, and his mum said, ‘You’re looking well, James. Are you nervous?’ He said, ‘No, Mum. I’m just dressed for work’.”

James is the first person with Down syndrome to be nominated for an Academy Award, and Ivan said his son was very aware of the importance of his role as an ambassador.

“Obviously we would be delighted if he won,” he added.

“If he were to win, he would become the first person with the condition to be a major winner, which would be important to him.

“He came through the Bobosh drama group, which is made up of people with learning difficulties, and he has been an inspiration for them.

“They’re all still friends and he still goes up to see them.

“He showed them the Bafta after he won, and he does have a heightened sense of the importance of that, especially [because he’s] an ambassador for Mencap.

“No matter what happens tonight, he has become one of the success stories of the Oscars, and as they sometimes say in football, if we win, lose, or draw, we will be happy.”

James Martin and co-star Seamus O'Hara in the short film

The team behind the film said they hoped Irish success during this year’s awards season would provide an opportunity to “redefine the national narrative”.

Co-director Ross White, from east Belfast, said Northern Ireland was “at a crossroads moment” and he was “pining to move on” and present the province in a different way on the global stage.

He added: “You’ve got some people trying to drag the country back. What’s been really refreshing to see is that most people, regardless of their creed or religion, have got no interest in that.

“They are finally saying, ‘No, we just won’t have that’.”

​An Irish Goodbye is on the BBC iPlayer and will be shown on BBC One tonight at 10.30pm. Oscars coverage starts on Sky Showcase from midnight