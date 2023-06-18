Paddy Raff: I learned from LAD mistakes

Comedian admits regrets over how satirical site he contributed to spiralled out of control

Comedian Paddy Raff has once again distanced himself from the controversial Loyalists Against Democracy (LAD) social media account but insists he has learned from his “mistakes”.

LAD, which pumped out sharp NI-focused satire on Facebook and Twitter, shut down in summer 2020 following criticism from loyalists and calls for it to close from founder John-Paul Whearty.

Paddy Raff was identified by Whearty as one of the parody account’s main contributors at the time and issued a statement admitting his involvement but denying he had any “editorial oversight” of the project.

Speaking on a recent podcast Paddy, who has gone on to have his own BBC comedy show, again distanced himself from LAD but admitted he had learned lessons from his involvement.

Boxers Tommy McCarthy (left) and Tyrone McKenna (middle) hosting Paddy Raff on their Whiskey & White podcast

When asked about it by west Belfast pro boxer Tommy McCarthy, Paddy said: “Oh aye f***ing hell,” adding: “Jesus Christ I mean that was years ago.

“So I did a few parody songs, I didn’t really know too much about it, and sort of sent them in and ended up posting some stuff on Facebook (which) I was brought on to.

“It wasn’t until, I can’t remember what year it was, that somebody kinda (raised any issues). I didn’t have access to the Twitter side of things, I think that’s where a lot of the f***ing shit went down.

“It was almost, not separate, but whoever set up the page in the first place ran the Twitter stuff. I then started seeing screenshots of things that were being said on Twitter.

“That’s when I started to edge my way out because it’s one thing when something’s anonymous and you’re just f***ing firing funny videos up on Facebook or whatever.

“But then you start seeing things where you’re going, ‘F***ing hell’, proper running slegging battles you know, not necessarily slegging but proper political.

“I wouldn’t have the f***ing... I wouldn’t even know where to start with that sh*t you know.

“I never wanted to be fully associated with something I couldn’t control.”

Paddy Raff

Paddy, best known for his posh Malone Road character Nigel, also again denied being one of the LADmins (administrators of the group) or having any editorial oversight during his appearance on the Whiskey & White podcast.

Asked by Tommy McCarthy, “You were never the LADmin?” he laughed and responded: “I was never the LADmin, no.

“I used to make parodies (which LAD posted), I actually still make some of them, Fresh Prince of Belfast was one I did.

“From I’ve been a kid I’ve been doing parody songs, like changing the lyrics, that’s how in school I used to make everybody laugh by taking a song that was big at the time and switching it round.

“I always did that and then I was in a wedding band and we had the technical wizardry to be able to record, so I recorded a few songs, Fresh Prince of Belfast being one of them, and they ended up putting it on their page at one stage.

“They had made a wee video for it and all, it was kind of like existing as a WhatsApp viral thing back then and nobody really knew who did it.”

John-Paul Whearty

LAD, which was accused by critics of mocking the loyalist community in Northern Ireland, suddenly shut down in September 2020 and Paddy says he has learned from his involvement.

“You learn lessons with certain things,” he added: “And I learned never to get involved with stuff where you don’t know the other people.

“I wasn’t doing stand-up or anything at that time and had no plans to do it either. None of us knew each other, it was like a social media experiment almost.

“If there’s stuff going on Twitter which you couldn’t see or change and then you start seeing things you morally disagreed with, it didn’t represent your outlook on politics and life and everything else, then you kind of just start going, ‘Do you know what, it’s not a good thing to be involved in’.

“So that’s when I kind of just toned it back and didn’t really do anything for ages through 2017 and then by 2018 I was doing stand-up and hadn’t got anything in it in a long while.

“It’s one of those things where you learn from your mistakes.”